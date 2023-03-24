U18s Host Birmingham
Friday, 24th Mar 2023 10:31
Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Birmingham City at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).
The young Blues, under new lead coach Callum Tongue, will be looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the table against the Midlanders, who are eighth in the North division.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]