Ashton: First Summer Recruitment Meeting With McKenna Took Place This Week

Friday, 24th Mar 2023 18:38 CEO Mark Ashton says he and manager Kieran McKenna met earlier this week as Town start to lay the foundations for their summer transfer business. The Blues had a successful January window but minds have quickly turned towards summer recruitment. “I think it’s 83 or 84 days they were telling me this week,” Ashton told TWTD. “Kieran and I met this week and whilst Kieran’s absolute focus is on now, he’s got a job to do, I have to have and my team have to have two-thirds of an eye on the summer because we can’t be in this division or be in the Championship and suddenly start work. It just doesn’t work like that.” Will Town have different targets depending on whether they’re in League One or the Championship next season? “I don’t think there’s a huge difference between what we look for in the two divisions,” he reflected. “I think it makes it easier for us to recruit in the division above, I think it opens up a different pond to fish in with players from Premier League clubs because it’s easier for them to get their head around. “Kieran will be looking at blend and it is a blend. You’ve got the very young players like [Cameron] Humphreys, then the not much older [Harry] Clarke, Leif [Davis] and Broady [Nathan Broadhead], Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] may be in that, to your [Sam] Morsys and [Massimo] Luongos, who are more senior players. “He will always be looking at that blend in his younger and his senior players because you’re going to need all of them at some point in the season. “But there’s no way his requirement on players in either division will be wildly different. I think now you start to see what a McKenna player looks like. Leif [Davis] is what he wants at left-back, for example, and we forget because he’s been here for a while, the re-emergence of Luke Woolfenden under Kieran is as big a success as we’ve had. “We’ve talked about this before, under the previous regime, he was on his way out of the door. “And Kayden Jackson, an incredibly improved player. For me Kayden’s almost a selfless player for the team. An outstanding young man, I think he’s the type of person who typifies everything that’s good about this football club.” McKenna dismissed a report earlier in the week claiming the Blues are considering a move for Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop in the summer. “I haven’t even seen the first cut of names,” Ashton insisted. “The recruitment team are doing all of that. They’re certainly not down the line on anything to that extent. “They’re doing all their initial cuts, then they’ll bring them to Kieran and they’ll bring them to me. That’s all in process, but it’s way too early for me to say ‘He’s in’ or ‘he’s out’.”

Photo: Matchday Images



andehpandeh added 19:12 - Mar 24

Love that the first name he reels off is Cam. What an impression he's made! 1

