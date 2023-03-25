Life's a Pitch Live at Lunchtime as Murphy Leaves BBC

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 09:28 Life’s a Pitch is live at lunchtime with host Mark Murphy presenting his penultimate show before he leaves the BBC (BBC Radio Suffolk, midday to 2pm). Murphy, 58, has decided to depart BBC Suffolk after more than three decades, including lengthy spells presenting the breakfast programme, with his final Saturday and Sunday shows next weekend. “BBC Local Radio is moving in a new direction and so it's time for me to move on and let someone else enjoy what I've enjoyed for the last 33 years,” he said. “It's been a big decision to walk away from the job I love but I believe the time is right.” Ipswich-born Murphy, who is married to another former BBC Radio Suffolk broadcaster, Lesley Dolphin, was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours list for services to radio and the community. Murphy will be joined on today’s show by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham. Following Murphy’s departure, Life’s a Pitch will continue until the end of the season with Connor Bennett presenting before being axed as part of swingeing cuts to BBC local radio. What do you make to the situation at the top of League One? Can Town win automatic promotion? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: Action Images



