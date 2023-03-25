Welsh Duo Could Win Caps

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 09:52 Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead could be among the Town players to win international caps today. The duo are with the Wales senior squad which takes on Croatia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Stadion Poljud in Split this evening (KO 7.45pm). This evening’s fixture is being shown live for free on S4C with a Welsh commentary, while it is also being screened by Viaplay 1. Burns, who has been handed the number 19 shirt, has previously won three full caps, while Broadhead, who will wear 23, will be making his international debut if he is involved. Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore, now with Bournemouth, is also in the squad, as are one-time Town schoolboy Morgan Fox, currently with Stoke City, and Portsmouth's Ipswich-born midfielder Joe Morrell. Wales are in in Group D of qualifying and host Latvia in Cardiff in their second game on Tuesday with Armenia and Turkey the other two teams. Elsewhere, Blues central defender Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia face Burundi in the first of two friendlies at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi. Baggott, who is on loan at Cheltenham, has previously won 12 senior caps, scoring two international goals. The second game against the Burundians is on Tuesday. Academy forward Rio Morgan could win his fourth Northern Ireland U19 cap when his team take on Romania at the Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran. The Northern Irish youngsters, who were beaten 1-0 by France in their opening fixture, will play Norway in their final mini-group game on Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



