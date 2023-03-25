Tractor Girls Out to Maintain Top Spot at Gillingham

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 16:13 Ipswich Town Women are in action away against Gillingham at the Bauvill Stadium, Chatham on Sunday afternoon looking to maintain their position at the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division (KO 2.30pm). The Blues, who have four matches left to play, are two points clear of Oxford United, who have two games in hand but travel to face Town next Sunday in a fixture which could ultimately prove the title decider. The U’s are hosting 10th-placed Plymouth this weekend. Like the men’s team, Joe Sheehan’s side have built up a head of steam going into the season's final straight having won their last six matches, their best form since the tail end of 2021, and hadn’t conceded a goal in five games until their 4-1 win at Crawley Wasps last weekend. “We’ve got good momentum at the moment. Four games isn’t a lot left and there’s a lot still to play for,” defender Megan Wearing said. “I think the feeling around the club is very positive. A lot of clean sheets, good wins, some goals at the weekend, so we’re just sticking together. “We know we’ve still got a lot to do, a big job to do. Good momentum, a positive feeling but we know we’ve still got a lot to do.” Scotland U19 international Wearing, Town’s Player of the Month for February, made her Tractor Girls debut as a sub against the Gills in the Blues’ second game of the season when the Kent side ran out 2-1 winners at the AGL Arena. Last week, they beat Plymouth 2-0 at home and their only loss in their last four was a 2-0 reverse to fourth-placed Watford. “They’re not to be taken lightly,” Wearing, who turns 18 at the start of April, warned. “Gillingham aren’t a team we can underestimate. We played them at the start of the season and we slipped up and we dropped points against them. “They’re in a good run of form, so this won’t be an easy game, it’ll be a tough battle. “I think we know we’ve got unfinished business but at the same time we can’t look back too much on what happened, we have to look forward. We know the job in hand, we know the task - we’ve got to win every single game. “I think that’s the main thing we’ll be focused on but we know we want to get our own back for what happened earlier in the season.”

Photo: Ross Halls



