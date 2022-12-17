MacAnthony: We Turned Down Almost £2m For Taylor
Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 17:30
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed his club turned down four offers for from a League One club, almost certainly the Blues, for midfielder Jack Taylor in January, the highest approaching £2 million.
TWTD reported in December that Town had made an enquiry for Taylor, 24, with offers subsequently made, before the Blues instead opted to sign free agent Massimo Luongo, who had been on trial, following his release by Middlesbrough.
Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony spoke about the bids Posh received for the Irish U21 international.
“One top club at the top of League One made four offers to buy Jack Taylor all the way up to nearly £2 million in January,” he said. “He’s worth more than that.”
Quizzed on Town’s January interest in Taylor by TWTD earlier this week, Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: “It’s wrong of me to talk about players who are under contract at other football clubs. There’s been a lot of noise, a lot of press.
“There were other players [in addition to the four the Blues signed] that we looked at, there were other clubs that we spoke to about players that didn’t come to fruition.”
Whether Town renew their interest in the summer remains to be seen with Luongo having impressed and with plenty of other options in the middle of midfield.
Photo: Action Images
