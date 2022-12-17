MacAnthony: We Turned Down Almost £2m For Taylor

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 17:30 Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed his club turned down four offers for from a League One club, almost certainly the Blues, for midfielder Jack Taylor in January, the highest approaching £2 million. TWTD reported in December that Town had made an enquiry for Taylor, 24, with offers subsequently made, before the Blues instead opted to sign free agent Massimo Luongo, who had been on trial, following his release by Middlesbrough. Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony spoke about the bids Posh received for the Irish U21 international. “One top club at the top of League One made four offers to buy Jack Taylor all the way up to nearly £2 million in January,” he said. “He’s worth more than that.” Quizzed on Town’s January interest in Taylor by TWTD earlier this week, Blues CEO Mark Ashton said: “It’s wrong of me to talk about players who are under contract at other football clubs. There’s been a lot of noise, a lot of press. “There were other players [in addition to the four the Blues signed] that we looked at, there were other clubs that we spoke to about players that didn’t come to fruition.” Whether Town renew their interest in the summer remains to be seen with Luongo having impressed and with plenty of other options in the middle of midfield.

Photo: Action Images



bluelad7 added 17:37 - Mar 25

This so called chairman is a complete idiot. Just trying to stoke up a little fire for the run in. Probably got canary blood running through him……moving on. 1

Gforce added 17:42 - Mar 25

Who cares,we added Luongo instead ,a better player than Taylor and he didn't cost a penny. 1

Cloddyseedbed added 17:45 - Mar 25

So glad we didn't get him then, we did far better.

1

Bert added 17:47 - Mar 25

I doubt very much that we offered anything like £2m. The Posh chairman appears to have an inflated ego as well as an inflated sense of value in Taylor. 1

CookAshtonJohnson added 18:12 - Mar 25

If anyone was going to make a comment like this, it would be Darragh MacAnthony, who runs a podcast in which he slates his own players! Thinked we dodged a bullet paying 7 figures for a midfielder, when we got one better for free! 1

