Broadhead Nets Last-Gasp Debut Goal to Claim Point For Wales

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 21:57 Nathan Broadhead netted a dramatic international debut goal 46 seconds from the end of injury time to see Wales to a 1-1 draw with Croatia in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier at the Stadion Poljud in Split this evening, fellow Blue Wes Burns having won his fourth cap. The duo were introduced as subs in the 64th minute as the Welsh chased an equaliser, Burns behind the central striker and Broadhead wide on the left. The goal came in the dying moments of three minutes of time added on when Connor Roberts's long throw from the right was flicked on and Broadhead tapped home at the far post to claim what could prove a vital away point. “I got a bit overwhelmed a little bit, to be honest, just then. I got quite emotional. I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” said the 24-year-old, who had previously missed out on caps when called up due to injury. “We needed a point definitely. We came here to try and win the game but obviously getting the point is also good. We’re made up.” Wales are joint-second in qualifying Group D and host Latvia, who are yet to play, in Cardiff in their second game on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Elkan Baggott, who is currently on loan at Cheltenham, won his 13th full cap in Indonesia’s 3-0 friendly victory over Burundi at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi this afternoon. The teams meet in another friendly on Tuesday. Blues academy forward Rio Morgan came on as a half-time sub and won his fourth cap for Northern Ireland’s U19s as they were beaten 3-1 by Romania in their second Euro 2023 elite round qualifier at the Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran having been reduced to 10 men just after the half hour. The Northern Irish youngsters, who were beaten 1-0 by France in their opening fixture, will play Norway in their final mini-group game on Tuesday. SCENES AT THE DEATH! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿😱@IpswichTown's Nathan Broadhead rescues a point for Wales on his senior international debut 🌟



Hero on the night 🦸‍♂️#EURO2024 | @Cymru pic.twitter.com/w6FopFXkGY — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 25, 2023 Moments like these 😍👏@BroadheadNathan take a bow! #TogetherStronger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/JFZbrABGh8 — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) March 25, 2023

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bradleyblue89 added 22:03 - Mar 25

Absolutely buzzing for the lad 2

PhilR added 22:05 - Mar 25

Awesome! What a moment for Broadhead. What a good player. And congratulations as well to Burns for another cap tonight, fantastic to see these guys playing at this level. 2

ArnieM added 22:06 - Mar 25

Look at his ickle face ha ha … made up for him. Watch Derby, that’s all I’ll say !!! 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 22:11 - Mar 25

Brilliant for Wales, brilliant for Nathan, brilliant for ITFC - what a job our recruitment team have done to find players like this. Hopefully another goal on Tuesday, then back to bang a load more in for ITFC on our way to promotion. 3

BangaloreBlues added 22:16 - Mar 25

Never expected him to get on the field, let alone score!

Must be one of the best days of his life :-) 2

barrystedmunds added 22:29 - Mar 25

The good old BBC in their match report are listing him as “currently on loan from Everton”. 0

Bert added 22:33 - Mar 25

….. have sent an email to BBC. Sport telling them to correct the info about Broadhead. They only understand the PL. 0

Epiphone added 22:34 - Mar 25

.... and give his age as 18! 0

ipswichboi added 22:40 - Mar 25

I genuinely celebrated that like a Town goal. Good boy. Him and Burns both looked decent when they came on against World Class opposition 0

itfchorry added 22:47 - Mar 25

Putting Ipswich back on the World Stage -



Top work Nathan 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:59 - Mar 25

What a great result, very "Roy of the Rovers"! Shows the quality of our squad. League 1? I don't think so! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments