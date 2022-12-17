Broadhead Nets Last-Gasp Debut Goal to Claim Point For Wales
Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 21:57
Nathan Broadhead netted a dramatic international debut goal 46 seconds from the end of injury time to see Wales to a 1-1 draw with Croatia in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier at the Stadion Poljud in Split this evening, fellow Blue Wes Burns having won his fourth cap.
The duo were introduced as subs in the 64th minute as the Welsh chased an equaliser, Burns behind the central striker and Broadhead wide on the left.
The goal came in the dying moments of three minutes of time added on when Connor Roberts's long throw from the right was flicked on and Broadhead tapped home at the far post to claim what could prove a vital away point.
“I got a bit overwhelmed a little bit, to be honest, just then. I got quite emotional. I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” said the 24-year-old, who had previously missed out on caps when called up due to injury.
“We needed a point definitely. We came here to try and win the game but obviously getting the point is also good. We’re made up.”
Wales are joint-second in qualifying Group D and host Latvia, who are yet to play, in Cardiff in their second game on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Elkan Baggott, who is currently on loan at Cheltenham, won his 13th full cap in Indonesia’s 3-0 friendly victory over Burundi at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi this afternoon. The teams meet in another friendly on Tuesday.
Blues academy forward Rio Morgan came on as a half-time sub and won his fourth cap for Northern Ireland’s U19s as they were beaten 3-1 by Romania in their second Euro 2023 elite round qualifier at the Stade Jacques Mazzuca in Saran having been reduced to 10 men just after the half hour.
The Northern Irish youngsters, who were beaten 1-0 by France in their opening fixture, will play Norway in their final mini-group game on Tuesday.
Photo: Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]