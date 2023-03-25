Page: Broady Was in Tears at the End

Saturday, 25th Mar 2023 23:36 Wales manager Rob Page revealed Blues forward Nathan Broadhead was in tears after scoring his last-gasp debut goal to claim a 1-1 draw in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier in Split. Broadhead, 24, turned home the leveller in the third minute of injury time having come on as a sub in the 64th minute along with Town teammate Wes Burns. ”I'm really pleased for him,” Page said. “He's not going to like me saying this but, it's an emotional game, he was in tears at the end of the game with the supporters. It means the world to him. “I've worked with Nathan in the U21s in Toulon six or seven years ago. I know Broady, I've watched his development and he's earned the right to be part of the squad now. “I've known all about Broady before this camp and we've been itching to get him involved.” He added: "It feels like a win. When you get the equaliser like we did late on in the game it feels like a win. I think the lads deserved it for the effort they put in, they put a right shift in. “We knew we were going to have to suffer without the ball and it came true. They're a very good team and we had to be disciplined in our shape. I knew that, as the game went on, we'd create chances. “We thought DJ's [Daniel James] chance might be the one but Nathan Broadhead popped up at the end and got his chance and took it well.”

Photo: Reuters



