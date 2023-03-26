Keeper Williamson Could Win Second Cap

Sunday, 26th Mar 2023 10:33

Academy keeper Woody Williamson could win his second Scotland U18s cap later today when his side take on Wales in the second of two friendlies between the teams at Colliers Park, Wrexham (KO 1pm).

The first-year scholar started and made his debut in Thursdayâ€™s first game, which the Welsh won 2-1 at the same venue.

Williamson was among the stars of Town U18sâ€™ FA Youth Cup run, helping the Blues to a penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest and then saving a vital spot-kick during the 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

The 16-year-old has also featured regularly for the U21s this season and has been involved in first-team warm-ups.

The Scots are coached by former St Mirren, Aberdeen and Celtic midfielder Billy Stark, who is using the games to assess players ahead of his U19 squadâ€™s European Championships qualifying round in Bulgaria in November.

Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Matt Healy, who is currently on loan with his hometown club Cork City for a second time, has been withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland U21s squad ahead of today's friendly with Iceland at the Leesidersâ€™ Turnerâ€™s Cross due to injury.

Healy, 20, would have made his U21s debut had he been involved against the Icelanders.





Photo: Matchday Images