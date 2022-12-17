Wednesday Squander Chance to Return to Top After Defeat at Forest Green
Sunday, 26th Mar 2023 15:07
Sheffield Wednesday squandered their chance to return to the top of League One after losing 1-0 to bottom club Forest Green Rovers at The Bolt New Lawn this afternoon.
Rovers, who previously hadnâ€™t won for who havenâ€™t won for 16 league games, losing 14, took the lead through Jordon Garrick in the 35th minute and had a number of chances to increase their advantage in the early stages of the second half before a determined rearguard effort prevented the Owls from ever seriously threatening to get back on terms.
The win, the first since Duncan Ferguson took over as head coach in January, sees the Gloucestershire club stay bottom but move 10 points away from safety.
Wednesday remain second, two points behind leaders Plymouth but now with only one game in hand on the Pilgrims.
The Owls, who had scored in every league game since December 17th before today, are three points in front of the Blues in third having played the same number of fixtures.
Darren Mooreâ€™s men are now without a win in three and have fallen to back-to-back defeats having been on a 23-match unbeaten run until Tuesdayâ€™s 4-2 defeat at Barnsley.
The Tykes are the next of Townâ€™s fellow automatic promotion challengers in action when they travel to take on Exeter City on Tuesday with the Owls making the trip to Cheltenham on Wednesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
