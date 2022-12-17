Wednesday Squander Chance to Return to Top After Defeat at Forest Green

Sunday, 26th Mar 2023 15:07 Sheffield Wednesday squandered their chance to return to the top of League One after losing 1-0 to bottom club Forest Green Rovers at The Bolt New Lawn this afternoon. Rovers, who previously hadnâ€™t won for who havenâ€™t won for 16 league games, losing 14, took the lead through Jordon Garrick in the 35th minute and had a number of chances to increase their advantage in the early stages of the second half before a determined rearguard effort prevented the Owls from ever seriously threatening to get back on terms. The win, the first since Duncan Ferguson took over as head coach in January, sees the Gloucestershire club stay bottom but move 10 points away from safety. Wednesday remain second, two points behind leaders Plymouth but now with only one game in hand on the Pilgrims. The Owls, who had scored in every league game since December 17th before today, are three points in front of the Blues in third having played the same number of fixtures. Darren Mooreâ€™s men are now without a win in three and have fallen to back-to-back defeats having been on a 23-match unbeaten run until Tuesdayâ€™s 4-2 defeat at Barnsley. The Tykes are the next of Townâ€™s fellow automatic promotion challengers in action when they travel to take on Exeter City on Tuesday with the Owls making the trip to Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichT62OldBoy added 15:12 - Mar 26

I keep banging on about the current form table being the most relevant metric.

We currently sit atop it.

We will make automatic promotion if we stay top of the form table. 0

chepstowblue added 15:13 - Mar 26

A staggering result and a fantastic bonus for us. I've got to admit that I'd given up hope of catching Wednesday a few weeks back. This season seems destined to come down to the final few minutes of the final weekend. 0

BlueFarmy added 15:13 - Mar 26

Hoofball Wednesday were dreadful today, very kindly making the top 2 a lot more realistic for us : ) 0

Bert added 15:15 - Mar 26

Everything to play for ! 0

hyperbrit added 15:21 - Mar 26

I predicted that the wheels would fall off for Wednesday a week ago.Peaking early is deadly because it creates a false sense of invincibility. 0

TractorBeezer added 15:22 - Mar 26

Fantastic result! 0

Nobbysnuts added 15:23 - Mar 26

Well well well....the plot thickens...... 0

DaGremloid added 15:28 - Mar 26

Ha ha ha! Even if you're struggling you still gotta beat the mushroom munchers! 0

Miaow added 15:33 - Mar 26

Iâ€™m tempted to become a vegan in their honour... 0

