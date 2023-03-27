U21s in Action at Crewe

Monday, 27th Mar 2023 10:12

Townâ€™s U21s are in action against Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium this afternoon (KO midday).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Railwaymen sixth in the North division.

Meanwhile, Townâ€™s U18s drew 3-3 at home to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.





Photo: TWTD