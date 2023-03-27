Ashton: Contract Conversations in the Summer

Monday, 27th Mar 2023 15:26 Blues CEO Mark Ashton says the club will address the situations of the players whose current deals are up at the end of the season in the summer. Janoi Donacien, Kane Vincent-Young, Sone Aluko, Richard Keogh and Joel Coleman have deals which are up at the end of the campaign, along with Massimo Luongo, who signed a short-term contract in January. “I think at the end of the season there’ll be a deep breath and we’ll look at it,” McKenna said. “There are options in a couple of those contracts [Donacien and Vincent-Young] on our side to trigger if we want.” Regarding Luongo, who said he’d be up for extending his time at Portman Road when asked following the Shrewsbury match, Ashton added: “With Mass, he’s come in, he’s got himself fit, he’s shown what a good player is, but we’ll sit down with Mass and say ‘Where are you at? At your age now, what do you want to do, where do you want to be in a couple of years’ and it all has to be right. Those conversations will be 100 per cent led by Kieran.” Speaking earlier this month, manager McKenna didn’t rule out Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, whose season has been ended by injury, returning next season, while Ashton says the Blues have their own players out on loan such as Elkan Baggott, who is at Cheltenham, Corrie Ndaba, currently with Fleetwood, and Idris El Mizouni, at Leyton Orient who are doing well. “I think we’ve got a nice little under crop there just bubbling away as well and it’s hard work making sure they’re placed in the right places for loans,” he said. “Players like Elkan. I think Elkan’s a good example, game time, right coaching, it’s such a minefield. “We had this whole debate on Cam Humphreys, do we keep him in, do we let him out on loan? The feeling at the time was that we were probably going to need him at some point. “And where he is [in his career], his development is best served with Kieran right now. And I think he’s another young man who typifies everything which is good about this football club. Just leaves everything on the pitch. “Has a smile on his face, comes from a great family, has come through the academy, is going to have a long career here, he’s going to end up playing a lot of games here, but he’s right at the start of his career. “How Kieran and his staff blend that in to making sure he’s getting the right game time, to making sure he’s getting the right time with us, to making sure he’s in the right environment, has the right people around him and the right coaches is key.” Ashton says the development of the likes of Baggott, Ndaba and El Mizouni will have an impact on the contract and recruitment situation in the summer. “One hundred per cent,” he said. “You’ve got Idris who has gone out and done extremely well. The manager will then make the call, ‘Is he what I want? Where would he fit into my squad?’. “We then make the call on the back of what the manager says. If we want to move them, ‘Mark over to you, go drive the value’. If he wants them in, we’ll look at the contracts and we’ll keep them in and that’s where he slots in. “But I’m trying to keep Kieran - although I don’t really have to try, he’s wise enough to do it - to keep his eye on the prize, he doesn’t need other things to think about at the moment.”

