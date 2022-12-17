Ashton: McKenna's Contract Will Take Care of Itself at the Right Time

Monday, 27th Mar 2023 15:28 Town CEO Mark Ashton says extending manager Kieran McKenna’s contract will “take care of itself at the right time” but wants the Northern Irishman to remain at Portman Road for the “foreseeable future”. McKenna, 36, was appointed Blues boss in December 2021 on a three-and-a-half-year deal and has been a big success with Town currently third in League One only three points off the top two with nine matches left to play. Speaking to TWTD as part of a lengthy interview we’ve been running over a number of parts since the end of last week, Ashton was asked whether there had been any talks regarding extending the Northern Irishman’s Town terms. “I think we all want to see Kieran here for the foreseeable future,” he said. “He’s happy, he’s got a job to do. “We don’t really talk about it. That will take care of itself at the right time. But I think one of our biggest strengths is our stability. “I think you’ve seen me now, I’m not wild in my decision-making, we’re processed, we try and be methodical. “That steady calmness of the overall club is key and I think if you look at both the Championship and the Premier League this year, they’ve been wilder than I can remember, wilder than I have ever seen before. “There are a number of clubs who have appointed two managers in quick succession. Are they appointing a young manager? Are they appointing a coach? Are they appointing a more senior manager? What’s the DNA of the football club? “And I think as a manager, and I’m not talking about Kieran specifically, just a manager, sometimes it’s not about the club, it’s about the people. And I think here, you’ve got a blend of both. “You’ve got an incredibly historic, big, passionate football club with solid rock steady people, who are going to steer a steady ship and give the manager, as I say to Kieran, the oxygen to do his job. “I’m not at the training ground every day. He never gets a conversation with me about picking the team, it’s his domain. “I know what my role is, he knows what his role is and we work professionally together to get the best from the football club, that’s exactly the way it should be. “He doesn’t need me watching training every day, although he happily says to come and watch. But I’ve got all this to do. We’ve got professionals there to support each other. I’d like to see him and his staff here for the long term.”

Photo: Matchday Images



MickMillsTash added 15:48 - Mar 27

Despite being in Div 3 McKenna must be on everyones Radar and he's ambitious - I sense like me he may not want to be going back to Fleetwood etc next year.

A contract will not be keeping him at Portman Road if the right offer from higher up the leagues comes in and he wants to take it up.

Ashton strikes me that he will have a plan whatever happens.



Lets go up, have a party and minimise the risk of losing him.

0

Bazza8564 added 15:51 - Mar 27

Yet another wonderful example of how MA approaches business, no fuss no panic, all structured.

With KM's deal running for another two years, and the inevitable structure within it to reward his success with promotion, its likely that extensions are already included in that deal. Mark isnt going to specify that, but both he and Kiaran will have worked very hard on the details from both sides to reward success with longer terms and better rewards.

We have the best people running the club, and I genuinely think they know when they are appreciated and in the right place.

COYB 0

carlo88 added 15:56 - Mar 27

I know there's always been a lot of negative comments about MA from Watford and Bristol City fans but he doesn't seem to have done much wrong here does he (apart from maybe that goal celebration). 0

