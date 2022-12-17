Ashton: Kit Sales a Sign of How Big This Club Could Become

Monday, 27th Mar 2023 16:32 CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues’ 2022/23 kit sales have surpassed even some clubs in the Premier League. Town have enjoyed a hugely successful season with their three Umbro kits, with the blackout strip, designed in conjunction with sponsor Ed Sheeran, having been a big hit in addition to the first and second, despite not having gone on sale until July, later than in most previous years. Ashton admits that ideally kits would go on sale earlier: “If you can, but there are supply chain issues all around the world. I think if we could get them on sale earlier, we certainly would. “I think I’ve said before, we would averagely sell as a football club 12,000 units. [Head of retail operations] Paul Macro and his team are going to more or less hit 50,000 units this year, that’s just incredible.” Ashton says the 2023/24 strips are already well down the line: “The kit designs are done, they’re with the manufacturers, they have been for the last three months and we go again. “I think it’s a sign of just how potentially big this football club could become. Eighteen thousand season tickets in League One, 50,000 kits in League One. That’s not your average football club.” He says this season’s sales figures are in line with those at some clubs in the Premier League: “And above, for sure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 16:57 - Mar 27

Only 50k? That's the home, away and blacout kit? Thought it would have been higher

itsonlyme added 16:58 - Mar 27

As we always knew - best supporters in the country without doubt! COYB

Northstandveteran added 17:20 - Mar 27

I think I'm correct when I say the shirts we wore when the Premier league first started, were the highest selling replicas in the country that season.

LegendofthePhoenix added 17:24 - Mar 27

Six of those could well be Malcolm and his little meatballs. Just sayin.

