Ashton: Kit Sales a Sign of How Big This Club Could Become
Monday, 27th Mar 2023 16:32
CEO Mark Ashton says the Blues’ 2022/23 kit sales have surpassed even some clubs in the Premier League.
Town have enjoyed a hugely successful season with their three Umbro kits, with the blackout strip, designed in conjunction with sponsor Ed Sheeran, having been a big hit in addition to the first and second, despite not having gone on sale until July, later than in most previous years.
Ashton admits that ideally kits would go on sale earlier: “If you can, but there are supply chain issues all around the world. I think if we could get them on sale earlier, we certainly would.
“I think I’ve said before, we would averagely sell as a football club 12,000 units. [Head of retail operations] Paul Macro and his team are going to more or less hit 50,000 units this year, that’s just incredible.”
Ashton says the 2023/24 strips are already well down the line: “The kit designs are done, they’re with the manufacturers, they have been for the last three months and we go again.
“I think it’s a sign of just how potentially big this football club could become. Eighteen thousand season tickets in League One, 50,000 kits in League One. That’s not your average football club.”
He says this season’s sales figures are in line with those at some clubs in the Premier League: “And above, for sure.”
Photo: Matchday Images
