Portman Road in New Movie

Monday, 27th Mar 2023 18:50

Portman Road and other Ipswich locations form the backdrop for a new action film, One Ranger.

The Jesse V Johnson-written and directed movie sees a Texas Ranger team up with British special agents as they seek to thwart a terrorist from launching an attack in London.

In addition to Portman Road, Suffolk County Councilâ€™s Endeavour House and sites on the Waterfront also feature, the cast and crew having been in town for filming in February and March last year.

Thomas Jane plays the eponymous role, while John Malkovich also features along withÂ Dominique Tipper and Dean Jagger. One Ranger is released on May 5th.





Photo: YouTube