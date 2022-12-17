Broadhead and Burns Among Town Players Who Could Add to Caps

Tuesday, 28th Mar 2023 09:59

Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns are among the Town players who could add to their international caps this evening.

Wales face Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium looking to build on Saturdayâ€™s dramatic 1-1 draw in Croatia in their opening Euro 24 qualifier, Broadhead having netted a last-gasp debut leveller having come on as a 64th-minute sub along with Burns, who was winning his fourth full cap.

The game is being shown live free to air on S4C with a Welsh commentary, while it is also being screened by Viaplay 2.

Elsewhere, Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott, who is currently on loan at Cheltenham, will be hoping to win his 14th senior cap when Indonesia take on Burundi in a friendly at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi.

The sides met on Saturday at the same venue with the Indonesians running out 3-1 victors.

Meanwhile, academy forward Rio Morgan will be looking to pick up his fifth Northern Ireland U19s cap when his team face group leaders Norway in Saran, France in their final Euro 2023 elite round qualifier.

The Northern Irish youngsters are yet to pick up a point in the group and are out of the running for qualification for Julyâ€™s finals in Malta.

Morgan, 17, who has previously played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U18s and is the youngest member of the current squad, has come off the bench in the previous two group matches.

The Welwyn Garden City-born forward, a first-year scholar who signed his first professional contract with the Blues in January, was one of the stars of Town's FA Youth Cup run this season.





Photos: Reuters

Wacko added 10:07 - Mar 28

Ultimate pedantry... but Indonesia won 3-1 0