Cheltenham and Peterborough Allocations Sell Out

Tuesday, 28th Mar 2023 11:07

Town have sold out their allocations for the April trips to Cheltenham and Peterborough.

The Blues visit the Robins on Easter Monday with 1,500 fans following them to Whaddon Road. No further tickets will be made available for that match.

Town are at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday 22nd April when they will have the backing of 3,756 supporters. The club has asked for a further tranche of tickets for the game against play-off pushing Posh.

The Blues still have coach travel available for both those two fixtures, as well as the games at Derby and Barnsley here.





Photo: Pagepix