Broadhead Wins Second Cap as Wales Beat Latvia

Tuesday, 28th Mar 2023 21:46

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead won his second cap as a substitute as Wales beat Latvia 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium in a Euro 24 qualifier this evening.

Broadhead, who came on and scored a dramatic injury-time debut leveller as the Welsh drew 1-1 in Croatia on Saturday, came on in the 73rd minute and put in another lively display.

The 24-year-old’s Town teammate Wes Burns was left on the bench against the Latvians, former Blues striker Kieffer Moore the scorer of the game’s only goal four minutes before half-time.

Wales now top Group B ahead of Croatia, who won 2-0 away against Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Blues central defender Elkan Baggott, who is currently on loan at Cheltenham, won his 14th senior cap as Indonesia drew 2-2 in a friendly with Burundi at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi.

Elsewhere, academy forward Rio Morgan came off the bench to win his fifth Northern Ireland U19s cap as his side was beaten 5-2 by Norway in their final European Championships elite qualifying group game in France.

The Northern Irish youngsters finished bottom of the table having lost all three of their matches.





Photo: Action Images