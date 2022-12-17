Barnsley Spurn Chance to Close in On Blues After Defeat at Exeter
Tuesday, 28th Mar 2023 21:52
Fourth-placed Barnsley spurned the opportunity to draw level on points with the Blues following a 3-1 defeat at Exeter City this evening.
Jay Stansfield gave Exeter, who are 11th in the League One table, the lead on 26 but Bobby Thomas levelled 10 minutes later and the scoreline remained 1-1 at the break.
Five minutes after the break, Fulham loanee Stansfield, a player Town eyed in the summer, created the Grecians’ second for Harry Kite and Sam Nombe sealed the win with a penalty a minute from time. On-loan Blues midfielder Rekeem Harper came on as a 78th-minute sub.
The Tykes, who were previously unbeaten in 12 matches, winning 10, remain three points behind Town now having played the same number of matches.
The Blues’ position in the four-way fight for automatic promotion has received a significant boost over the last three days with second-placed Sheffield Wednesday having lost 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.
The Owls, who are now three games without a win having lost two on the bounce after previously going 23 matches unbeaten, are in action again on Wednesday evening when they travel to Cheltenham.
Town, whose game at Barnsley on Saturday was postponed due to international calls, travel to sixth-placed Derby County on Saturday afternoon.
