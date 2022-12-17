Barnsley Spurn Chance to Close in On Blues After Defeat at Exeter

Tuesday, 28th Mar 2023 21:52 Fourth-placed Barnsley spurned the opportunity to draw level on points with the Blues following a 3-1 defeat at Exeter City this evening. Jay Stansfield gave Exeter, who are 11th in the League One table, the lead on 26 but Bobby Thomas levelled 10 minutes later and the scoreline remained 1-1 at the break. Five minutes after the break, Fulham loanee Stansfield, a player Town eyed in the summer, created the Grecians’ second for Harry Kite and Sam Nombe sealed the win with a penalty a minute from time. On-loan Blues midfielder Rekeem Harper came on as a 78th-minute sub. The Tykes, who were previously unbeaten in 12 matches, winning 10, remain three points behind Town now having played the same number of matches. The Blues’ position in the four-way fight for automatic promotion has received a significant boost over the last three days with second-placed Sheffield Wednesday having lost 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday. The Owls, who are now three games without a win having lost two on the bounce after previously going 23 matches unbeaten, are in action again on Wednesday evening when they travel to Cheltenham. Town, whose game at Barnsley on Saturday was postponed due to international calls, travel to sixth-placed Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Photo: Action Images



ArnieM added 21:55 - Mar 28

If ever there was a must win game for us it’s the Derby game .



COYBssss 💙 1

BlueFarmy added 21:59 - Mar 28

Announce promotion 0

Fatboy added 22:00 - Mar 28

Followed by eight more must-win games. 3

exeterblue10 added 22:01 - Mar 28

Unimpressed with Barnsley at Portman road and equally unimpressed tonight. Big team, lots of hoofing it, and weak down their right. I can see leif Davis having a field day against them. 1

Europablue added 22:15 - Mar 28

If Wednesday drop points tomorrow night then it's in the stars for us to get automatically promoted. 0

brendenward35 added 22:21 - Mar 28

Hopefully Barnsleys wheels have fallen off just need Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth to do the same 0

PhilR added 22:21 - Mar 28

It was amazing to watch some of the Barnsley Wednesday game the other week - both sides hoofing it endlessly down the pitch.

Well, both have now lost to relatively poor sides. Astounding that Wednesday could lose to Forest Green, we all saw Ipswich take them to the cleaners recently at Portman Road.

Maybe everything is opening up for us. I really believe we have the quality and discipline to take advantage, 0

PhilR added 22:21 - Mar 28

PhilR added 22:21 - Mar 28

