Tottenham Remain Keen On Town Youngster Logan

Wednesday, 29th Mar 2023 10:17

Tottenham have been linked with a renewed move for Blues academy youngster Calum Logan.

Schoolboy Logan, 16, was the academy player TWTD revealed had turned down the chance to join the Premier League club last summer, preferring instead to stay and continue his development at Town.

But Football Insider is reporting that Spurs are still eyeing a move for the twice-capped England U17 international, which we understand to be the case.

Central defender Logan was a regular in the U18s side which made the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals this season despite still being a schoolboy, but was sent off as the Blues exited to West Ham.





Photo: Matchday Images