Turnstile Changes for Fans in Sir Alf Ramsey Stand

Wednesday, 29th Mar 2023 15:33 Town have announced turnstile changes for fans who sit in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand for this season’s remaining fixtures. As reported earlier in the week, the new automated turnstiles behind the stand will be open for the first time for the Wycombe match on Good Friday, 7th April. Supporters who previously accessed the ground via turnstiles 1-9 on Portman Road - which are set to be demolished as part of the ongoing works at the ground - will now use the new ones directly behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, which are also numbered 1-9. Similarly, fans who used to enter the stand via Constantine Road turnstiles 59-62 will also now enter via the new turnstiles behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Those in hospitality in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite should continue to gain admission to the ground via the main entrance on Constantine Road and disabled supporters should still to access the ground via the disabled ticket office on Constantine Road. Despite the new automatic turnstiles speeding up access to the ground, with big crowds anticipated for the Blues’ remaining home fixtures, Town are recommending fans arrive early. Meanwhile, Town sold an additional 100 tickets for the trip to Peterborough on Saturday 22nd April in 40 minutes, taking the overall allocation to 3,856.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 16:26 - Mar 29

At last 👏 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments