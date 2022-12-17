Blues' Promotion Hopes Boosted Further After Owls Draw

Wednesday, 29th Mar 2023 21:47 Town’s automatic promotion hopes were given another boost this evening as second-placed Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 at Cheltenham Town having come very close to a third defeat on the bounce. Aidan Keena gave the Robins the lead in the 62nd minute, then Alfie May added the second on 69, but the Owls hit back through sub Aden Flint in the 76th minute and then Lee Gregory on 87 to claim a point. Wednesday have now taken only two points from their last 12 and are four points ahead of the Blues but with Town having a game in hand. The Owls are a point behind leaders Plymouth having played the same number of matches. Tonight’s game ends a remarkable international break from a Town perspective in which Wednesday have been beaten twice, having previously been on a 23-match unbeaten run, and drawn once and fourth-placed Barnsley were also defeated, 3-1 at Exeter last night. The Blues, who have won their last six, return to action on Saturday when they face sixth-placed Derby County at Pride Park. Wednesday face Lincoln, who are 14th, at home and Barnsley host third-bottom Morecambe, while Plymouth aren’t in League One action as they play Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy final on Sunday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Saxonblue74 added 21:51 - Mar 29

2 points from 12 for SW! It really is starting to feel like it's our season. COYB!! 4

BlueRuin69 added 21:52 - Mar 29

Coyb! 3

Karlosfandangal added 21:53 - Mar 29

Had given up on the top 2 spots ……. The dream is still on …… keep your cool Town 4

bluesteal74 added 21:53 - Mar 29

I'm starting to believe more and more we just need to keep doing what we're doing and Hopefully Promotion baby, one game at a time though COYB bloody you. 🚜💙🤞🙏💙🚜 3

Fatboy added 21:55 - Mar 29

If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs... 7

Europablue added 22:05 - Mar 29

It helps a lot that we have two teams within striking distance now. All these dropped points will count for naught if we don't win on Saturday.

COYB! 4

dirtydingusmagee added 22:20 - Mar 29

another result to give us hope, pray they keep coming and WE dont trip up now COYB . 2

Gforce added 22:27 - Mar 29

The situation has definitely improved ,but we must win at Derby,lose that one and Wednesday beat Lincoln at home,which they should and we'll find ourselves seven points behind and almost back to square one. 1

SoCalTownFan added 22:30 - Mar 29

Win Win Win



Can we do 15 in a row!!? 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments