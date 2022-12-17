Blues' Promotion Hopes Boosted Further After Owls Draw
Wednesday, 29th Mar 2023 21:47
Town’s automatic promotion hopes were given another boost this evening as second-placed Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 at Cheltenham Town having come very close to a third defeat on the bounce.
Aidan Keena gave the Robins the lead in the 62nd minute, then Alfie May added the second on 69, but the Owls hit back through sub Aden Flint in the 76th minute and then Lee Gregory on 87 to claim a point.
Wednesday have now taken only two points from their last 12 and are four points ahead of the Blues but with Town having a game in hand. The Owls are a point behind leaders Plymouth having played the same number of matches.
Tonight’s game ends a remarkable international break from a Town perspective in which Wednesday have been beaten twice, having previously been on a 23-match unbeaten run, and drawn once and fourth-placed Barnsley were also defeated, 3-1 at Exeter last night.
The Blues, who have won their last six, return to action on Saturday when they face sixth-placed Derby County at Pride Park.
Wednesday face Lincoln, who are 14th, at home and Barnsley host third-bottom Morecambe, while Plymouth aren’t in League One action as they play Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy final on Sunday.
Photo: Matchday Images
