McKenna: Evans Close to Returning to Training
Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 14:26
Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Lee Evans is closing in on a return to training following his knee injury while having no new fitness issues going into Saturday’s game at Derby County.
The Welshman suffered the knock at Cambridge at the start of February and was expected to be out for around eight-to-10 weeks.
“We’re pretty much as we were so we’ve got a strong squad going into the game,” McKenna said.
“Lee Evans is pretty close to returning to training, which is a boost as well. So we’re in a strong position as a squad.”
The Blues have Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns back from international duty with Wales without suffering any issues.
Photo: Matchday Images
