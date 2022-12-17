McKenna: Evans Close to Returning to Training

Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 14:26 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Lee Evans is closing in on a return to training following his knee injury while having no new fitness issues going into Saturday’s game at Derby County. The Welshman suffered the knock at Cambridge at the start of February and was expected to be out for around eight-to-10 weeks. “We’re pretty much as we were so we’ve got a strong squad going into the game,” McKenna said. “Lee Evans is pretty close to returning to training, which is a boost as well. So we’re in a strong position as a squad.” The Blues have Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns back from international duty with Wales without suffering any issues.

Counagoal added 14:42 - Mar 30

Think he will struggle to get in now over the new Morsy X Luongo partnership! Will be great to have him back as he was one of our best players first half of the season. 2

ArnieM added 14:48 - Mar 30

Not sure he will be getting into the side right now . I personally wouldn’t be breaking up the currrnt partnership of Morsy/ Luongo. 2

BaddowBlue1 added 14:59 - Mar 30

Full marks to our new Fitness set up as I think most of our injuries are turned around quicker than expected. Welcome addition back to the squad but might have a fight on his hands to get a first team spot. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:26 - Mar 30

Get him right before chucking him in, usually thats 3 weeks minimum from resumption of full training. We have depth, Camara and Ball are there, Humphreys is there. Its going to be a big squad effort with 8 games and the matches coming thick and fast 0

