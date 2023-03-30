McKenna: Everyone's Delighted For Nathan

Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 15:32 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says everyone at Portman Road is delighted for forward Nathan Broadhead, who scored a debut international goal for Wales to claim a last-gasp 1-1 draw in Croatia on Saturday. Broadhead and Town teammate Wes Burns, who was winning his fourth cap, came off the bench in the 64th minute with the January signing from Everton poking home the leveller in the third minute of injury time. “Everyone is delighted for him,” McKenna said. “Everyone here at the club has taken to him so well as a person because he's so humble and unassuming. He's himself every day when he comes in, and he doesn't change. “So everyone here was really happy for him and, of course, Wes as well picking up another cap, which was a proud moment for him. “All the boys enjoyed watching those games and giving the support. That's been great and it's been good to have the two boys back now. “They've both come back with a good level of focus over the last couple of days, straight back into the group, knowing that we have a big game coming up on Saturday and big games after that. “They're going to try their very best to slot back into the group as seamlessly as possible and I know the focus will be right back on Ipswich Town and the big games we have coming up.” Broadhead subsequently picked up his second cap as a sub in the 1-0 victory over Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium, while Burns was left on the bench. Can players going away and having success on international duty contribute to their club squad on their return? “I think it can do,” McKenna reflected. “Of course, there's always happiness in the group when a popular member of the group goes away and has success on the international stage. “And it helps when they come back in a good mood rather than coming back in a bad mood because the camp hasn't gone so well. So it’s helped contribute to the mood and the energy over the last couple of days. “I don't think it's going to have a big part to play on Saturday. The game is very different and it's two different teams. Derby had Jason Knight put in a really good performance for the Republic of Ireland against France and he'll have his emotions from that game. “We've had our two boys away on a camp, so I don't think it'll have an impact on Saturday, but certainly in the mood around the training ground over the last two days, it's nice for them coming back in a positive frame of mind.” Broadhead came on in a wide left role for Wales with more defensive responsibilities than he has for Town, while Burns was utilised behind the central striker. Is it interesting seeing other managers using your players in different ways? “It is in some ways. I’ve always found in previous jobs that I always enjoyed watching players playing in their national teams because they’re playing in a different set-up, a different system, different instructions than they do under you, so it helps you understand them a little bit more as players. “I’ve always found that interesting. The reference is probably to Wes coming on as a number 10 against Croatia and we had some texts about that and a bit of a joke about that. “But that’s a great experience for Wes and shows that he was trusted to come on away from home in such a big game and I’m sure there were certain attributes that the manager was looking for in that particular scenario. “And Wes was trusted to bring those attributes to the game and contributed to keeping his side in the game for Nathan to be able to get the equaliser. “It’s always interesting seeing players play in their national teams and that was useful over the last week as well.”

Photo: Reuters



terryf added 15:52 - Mar 30

Surely a player is selected on his performances for his club and position that suits his strengths, so why when they are in the international Team are they often played in an alien position.

I've never understood the reasoning so perhaps someone like the Welsh Manager can explain their logic!



































0

