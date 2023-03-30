McKenna: Everyone Will Be Following the Tractor Girls' Big Game

Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 16:11 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says everyone on the men’s side of the club will be following Ipswich Town Women’s fortunes as they take on Oxford United in their biggest game of the season at the AGL Arena on Sunday (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls, who have won their last seven matches, host the U’s sitting top of the table, two points clear, but with Oxford having two games in hand, although with one of their remaining fixtures at Watford, who are in third and retaining title hopes of their own. The winners of the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division will face their Northern counterparts in a play-off for a place in the Barclays Championship. “I'm not sure what everyone's plans are, so I can't speak for anyone else, but everyone will be following the game,” McKenna said when asked if any of the first team and staff would be at the match. “They're on a really good run, they're one win ahead of us at the moment in terms of their run and that's been great. “I've been speaking to [Tractor Girls manager] Joe [Sheehan] every week really and seeing how well they're handling it and focusing on the next games as well. “It's a big game for them against Oxford and again they've earned the right with their work over the season to set up these type of big games, and I know they're going into it looking to enjoy it and focus on giving their best, and the outcome will be the outcome.”

Photo: Ross Halls



ScottCandage added 16:53 - Mar 30

I love the support between the men's and women's teams - COME ON YOU BLUES!!!!!!! 0

