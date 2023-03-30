Broadhead: It Was Amazing, a Great Experience

Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 16:28 Nathan Broadhead has returned to Ipswich after enjoying his time in the national spotlight with Wales after he clinched a late, late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw in Croatia in their first Euro 2024 qualifier. It was a huge moment for Broadhead as he marked his senior international debut – he was introduced off the bench in the 64th minute with his side trailing 1-0 – by grabbing an equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time in Split. Croatia, who finished third in the World Cup in Qatar just a few months ago, had previously won 34 and drawn one European qualifier, and Broadhead’s far-post finish not only came against the run of play but was Wales’ only effort on target against the group favourites. Broadhead, who will be 25 next Wednesday, said: “It was amazing and a great experience, definitely. To score was a real bonus and I was buzzing. “It doesn’t get much better than that. I had seen Daniel James practicing in training with the long throws and stuff, so when there was space at the back post I was waiting for the ball to come in. “Thankfully, Connor Roberts’s throw-in was flicked on by Chris Mepham and into the space I was in. I anticipated where it was going to bounce and tapped it in. It actually went in off my studs but it was a tight angle to be fair. “The ball bounced over the keeper’s arms or legs – I don’t know exactly because it all happened so quickly – and the main thing was that it went in.”

The goal celebrations demonstrated what it meant to Broadhead and his colleagues, with his Town teammate Wes Burns also able to share the moment after he was called into the action as a substitute at the same time. Broadhead, signed from Everton in the January transfer window for a fee of £1.5 million, added: “It was just amazing and so good to have Wes there. I thought we changed the game when we came on because we added a bit more threat in behind and also on the counter-attack, which is what we are all about for Ipswich as well as Wales. “It was really emotional but that’s what it’s all about. It was a massive point for us away in Croatia and some experience, something I’ll always remember. Funnily enough, before the game I spotted our fans to the right of that goal and we were obviously shooting the opposite way in the first half. “It sounds crazy, but I did envisage what it might be like if I got on in the second half and scored. “My dad was planning to come out for the game but in the end he didn’t because it wasn’t certain that I would be playing. “I was gutted about that but he was watching on the TV at home with his mates, so he was buzzing too. My phone was very busy that night as well and in terms of a proud moment for me and my family it’s right up there at the top.” Broadhead replaced James, currently on loan at Fulham from Premier League rivals Leeds United, and agreed his role for his country differed from that at Town, adding: “I just go out and do what the manager tells me to do, whether I’m playing for Ipswich or Wales, and hope to add my own bit of flair when I can. “I’m a forward but I have to be aware of what’s required of me defensively and obviously you are coming up against better players at international level. “The fact that I was asked to operate a bit wider meant I was in the right place to score the goal in Croatia. That was my striker’s instinct, you could say, but a big part of the game is to listen to exactly what the manager expects of you and do your best to deliver.” It could turn out to be a huge point for the Welsh, who were understrength through injury and also playing their first game since Gareth Bale announced his retirement from playing. They followed up their achievement with a home win over Latvia on Tuesday, thanks to the only goal headed in before half-time by former Town striker Kieffer Moore, to sit top of a group that also includes Turkey and Armenia in the battle to qualify for Germany next year. Broadhead added: “To get four points from our first two qualifying games was amazing. We had a full house for the Latvia game at the Cardiff City stadium and it was good that I came on in that one also. “It was a game in which we had a lot more possession of the ball, which meant that I had a few more touches than I did in Croatia. That was my first time playing at the Cardiff City stadium and I enjoyed that experience too.” Like every one of his countrymen, Broadhead is sad that we have seen the last of Bale, who was given a guard of honour before Tuesday’s game as he said his final farewell to the Welsh fans. He said: “I looked up to Gareth throughout my career and ever since I was a kid. I loved watching him play and I don’t think there will ever be another Welsh player to match him. “In my opinion, he was the best British player of all time. There were so many great moments in his career but the one that stands out from the rest for me was the overhead kick goal for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the Champions League final. I’m not a Real Madrid fan but he got me off my seat that night because it was such a great goal.”

Photo: Reuters



