Broadhead: We May Have to Win Every Game to Get Automatic Promotion

Thursday, 30th Mar 2023 17:03 He may have been on international duty with Wales but, unsurprisingly, Town striker Nathan Broadhead was also keeping tabs on the evolving situation at the top of League One during his absence. Town were not on duty but Broadhead and fellow countryman Wes Burns, who was also included in the Welsh squad, joined supporters in lapping up the results elsewhere, as close rivals Barnsley and, in particular, Sheffield Wednesday dropped precious points. It has made the situation towards the top of the table even more engrossing as Town prepare for their trip to face sixth-placed Derby this weekend, with Broadhead stating: “It’s the business end of the season now and we just need to stay focused and be confident as we go into our final nine games. “We’re right in the mix and hopefully we can pick up three points at Derby on Saturday. Last Sunday afternoon I was training with the Welsh squad and one of our coaches told me Forest Green had beaten Sheffield Wednesday. I was shocked to hear the news but, of course, I was happy as well. “It’s developing into a good title race and it’s great to be playing a part. I think we might have to win every game to get automatic promotion, or at least go into every game with that mentality, thinking we need all three points.” Town head for the East Midlands looking to make it seven league wins in a row, something they last did towards the end of the 1988/89 season and the beginning of the next campaign. The last time they won seven in the same season was way back in the 1953/54 season, which was when they went on to make it eight on the spin, the current club record in terms of league fixtures. The one and only time Town have recorded nine wins on the spin in all competitions was in the memorable, UEFA Cup-winning season of 1980/81, when they also finished runners-up in the First Division and were beaten FA Cup semi-finalists. Hard as it may be to believe, their recent form is in stark contrast to that which preceded the current six-in-a-row run as they managed only one win in eight – against Morecambe 4-0 – and acquired just nine points from the 24 on offer. Asked how happy he was with his recent performances, Broadhead said: “I’m happy with my form but I believe I could have scored a few more goals. That’s certainly the aim between now and the end of the season, to get more goals and more assists. “Off the pitch, I’m a lot more settled in the area and that always helps, while I’m part of a very good squad and we still have a great deal to play for this season. “If anything, I think our mentality has changed. We’ve been going into games looking for a fast start, to get balls into the box, make good runs in behind and look to score an early goal. In this league it can make all the difference.” When it was suggested that his confidence must be at an all-time high and that he is in the best form of his career, the Welshman added: “No, I wouldn’t say that. I just go into every game looking to score and get something positive out of it. “Don’t get me wrong, I do feel confident, but I’m not the type to get too confident. There are so many highs and lows in this game that you just have to stay still in every emotion.” Broadhead, along with Burns, will have had only two training sessions prior to facing the Rams at the weekend. He explained: “I travelled back yesterday and I trained today. I’ll have another session before we travel up to Derby tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it because the stadium will be packed out and I love playing in front of a lot of fans, so I can’t wait.” The ex-Everton man has scored four goals in 11 league games – two of them off the bench – since his move to Portman Road in January and he continued: “I haven’t set myself a specific target. To be honest, I just go into every game I play looking to score. “If I don’t score, I might not be as happy as when I do, but the main thing is always the result and if I don’t get a goal I look to get an assist.” Finally, Broadhead was asked if his teammates had given him a warm welcome back when he returned to the Town training ground yesterday. “They did, to be fair,” he said. “There were a few jokes flying around but that’s what you get in changing rooms. Now, it’s about moving forward and making sure I stay focused on our task. “Neither Wes nor I picked up any injuries, which is always a good thing when you are away on international duty, so we’re fresh and raring to go. “It’s going to be a tough month, April, and it’s vital we can stay as fresh as possible from one game to the next through to the end of the season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



superblues9 added 17:11 - Mar 30

Win every game promotion will surely follow 102 points will win league with that 1

Bazza8564 added 17:15 - Mar 30

One game at a time fella, i know its boring but thats got to be the approach. Us too! 1

TimmyH added 17:16 - Mar 30

I'm not so sure now...a couple of weeks ago I would have said probably but it all depends on what the other sides do. If we win our game in hand we are only 1 point and 2 points behind 1st and 2nd respectively. 0

chepstowblue added 17:25 - Mar 30

We could win all nine and still finish third! Experience tells me that after the Fleetwood game we'll look at the table and think to ourselves....'If we'd only won five and drawn three we'd be up" !! One thing is guaranteed....it's going down to the last minute of injury time on the final weekend. 0

Northstandveteran added 17:31 - Mar 30

Absolutely Tim.



But if that's the mentality of the players, that has to be a good thing. 0

TimmyH added 17:37 - Mar 30

Yes agree NSV... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments