U21s and U18s in Action Away

Friday, 31st Mar 2023 09:50

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Swansea City at their Landore Training Centre at lunchtime (KO midday), while the U18s face Barnsley at their training ground later this afternoon (KO 3pm).

The U21s, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are currently ninth in the division with the Swans two places and two points above them.

The Blues’ U18s, whose lead coach is now Callum Tongue with Sam Darlow now assisting, are ninth in their version of PDL2 South with the Robins fifth.









Photo: James Ager