U21s Lose at Swansea Despite Second-Half Fightback

Friday, 31st Mar 2023 14:07

Town’s U21s were beaten 5-3 at Swansea City this afternoon, despite a second-half fightback having been 4-0 down at the break.

Ruben Davies struck four goals before half-time for the Welshmen, on six, 10, 22 and 35, before the Blues hit back in the second period, Osman Foyo netted for the second game running on 64, then trialist Joe Edwards made it 4-2 three minutes later.

Midfielder Edwards, 19, is currently with Oldham Athletic, having signed a one-year pro deal in the summer, and recently spent time on loan with NPL North West Division Mossley.

Harry Barbrook (pictured) took the scoreline to 4-3 with four minutes of scheduled time remaining but Corey Hurford added a fifth for the home side in the final minute.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, H Barbrook, Trialist, Trialist, F Barbrook (c), Morgan, Carr, Trialist, Foyo, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, Ayoola, Manly, Taylor, Trialist.





Photo: Matchday Images