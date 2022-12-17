|Derby County v Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 1st April 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Warne: Town Are a Blueprint For the League
Friday, 31st Mar 2023 16:46
Derby boss Paul Warne has hailed the Blues as a blueprint for League One ahead of Town’s trip to Pride Park tomorrow.
Kieran McKenna’s side go into the match looking for their seventh win on the spin, something Town haven’t achieved since 1989, while aiming to extend their clean sheet record to eight matches and beyond 686 minutes.
“They've gone six wins on the spin without conceding,” Warne told his club's official website. “They score a set-piece goal every two games and if you get that right, you're always going to be in the top six. Virtually every team that gets promoted seems to be the best at set-pieces.
“They recruited well in January and they've got choices of players all over the park. They like to play out from the back, they are in very good form and there's not much more I can say about them. They are one of the leaders and blueprints for the league.”
Warne, a Norwich supporter who had a very good record against Town as Rotherham boss, says his team will need their fans behind them tomorrow with the Rams having been in disappointing form.
Since going on a run of six league wins in a row in January and February, Derby have gone through an inconsistent period, winning four, drawing two and losing five.
They have won only one of their last five games, losing three, including the last two, both 2-0, at home to Fleetwood and at Peterborough last week.
“Our best version I'd back beating anyone at Pride Park but tomorrow is a bit of a strange one as we're normally roaring favourites,” Warne added. “I'm not saying we're the underdogs but we are normally overwhelming favourites, even away from home.
“We need everyone pulling in the right direction tomorrow. We need the fans to cheer everything because they are playing against a very good team. The performance and result is important for the games remaining.
“Our season won't be fully focused on tomorrow but I do know how much this one game could count as a mood swing, as a confident booster or a confidence ruiner - it could go either way.
“We've taken a lot of care in the team selection and at 5pm tomorrow I could look like Where's Wally or a genius. We've tried to pick the most aggressive team as always and the lads have trained excellent as they have all week.”
Derby will be without on-loan Norwich winger Tony Springett, who suffered an ankle injury when colliding with defender Eiran Cashin in training.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]