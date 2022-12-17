Warne: Town Are a Blueprint For the League

Friday, 31st Mar 2023 16:46 Derby boss Paul Warne has hailed the Blues as a blueprint for League One ahead of Town’s trip to Pride Park tomorrow. Kieran McKenna’s side go into the match looking for their seventh win on the spin, something Town haven’t achieved since 1989, while aiming to extend their clean sheet record to eight matches and beyond 686 minutes. “They've gone six wins on the spin without conceding,” Warne told his club's official website. “They score a set-piece goal every two games and if you get that right, you're always going to be in the top six. Virtually every team that gets promoted seems to be the best at set-pieces. “They recruited well in January and they've got choices of players all over the park. They like to play out from the back, they are in very good form and there's not much more I can say about them. They are one of the leaders and blueprints for the league.” Warne, a Norwich supporter who had a very good record against Town as Rotherham boss, says his team will need their fans behind them tomorrow with the Rams having been in disappointing form. Since going on a run of six league wins in a row in January and February, Derby have gone through an inconsistent period, winning four, drawing two and losing five. They have won only one of their last five games, losing three, including the last two, both 2-0, at home to Fleetwood and at Peterborough last week. “Our best version I'd back beating anyone at Pride Park but tomorrow is a bit of a strange one as we're normally roaring favourites,” Warne added. “I'm not saying we're the underdogs but we are normally overwhelming favourites, even away from home. “We need everyone pulling in the right direction tomorrow. We need the fans to cheer everything because they are playing against a very good team. The performance and result is important for the games remaining. “Our season won't be fully focused on tomorrow but I do know how much this one game could count as a mood swing, as a confident booster or a confidence ruiner - it could go either way. “We've taken a lot of care in the team selection and at 5pm tomorrow I could look like Where's Wally or a genius. We've tried to pick the most aggressive team as always and the lads have trained excellent as they have all week.” Derby will be without on-loan Norwich winger Tony Springett, who suffered an ankle injury when colliding with defender Eiran Cashin in training.

Photo: Matchday Images



BleuBlue added 16:56 - Mar 31

I bet Derby try to sit back and sh1thouse us. COYB! 0

d77sgw added 17:00 - Mar 31

Am I alone in being a bit tired of other managers talking about us? - every time its "they're the best team in the league"...just focus on your own team and quit the mindgames, it's so transparent... -1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:06 - Mar 31

His comments about set pieces was interesting.

Last season , and for some years, we never scored from corners or free kicks. KMcK sorted that out. 1

Dab added 17:10 - Mar 31

Interesting one this - Their fans were saying after the Pboro game that as soon as Posh went more direct and attacked with pace in the 2nd half that they were over-run and weren't in the game cos their midfield is too slow

So do they sit back so we cant get behind them and risk having the crowd on their back or go for it and hope we don't break on them.

As McKenna was at that game we trust him to do what is necessary!

COYB 1

Suffolkboy added 17:26 - Mar 31

I imagine KM and Co will have been just as thorough as always in research and preparation , SO now it’s down to the team on the pitch ! Can there really be any doubt they’ll all go full out for another victory — unless of course illness or accident interferes ,and then we’ve a comprehensively capable set of deputies — so COYB 0

