Town Agents' Fees Â£849,657

Friday, 31st Mar 2023

Town spent Â£849,657 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 1st 2022 and January 31st this year, up on the Â£779,739 paid out during the previous 12 months.

Only tomorrowâ€™s opponents Derby County, Â£1,064,645, paid out more among the other League One clubs.

Town's total is higher than seven current Championship sides over the period, Blackburn, Blackpool, Luton, Millwall, Reading, Rotherham and Sunderland.

As well as new permanent and loan signings, the Â£849,657 includes the fees relating to new contracts over the course of the year for the likes of Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Cameron Humphreys, Elkan Baggott, Corrie Ndaba and skipper Sam Morsy, whose new terms we understand didnâ€™t extend the length of his existing deal. The full report can be found here.

