Town Agents' Fees Â£849,657
Friday, 31st Mar 2023 19:19
Town spent Â£849,657 on agentsâ€™ fees between February 1st 2022 and January 31st this year, up on the Â£779,739 paid out during the previous 12 months.
Only tomorrowâ€™s opponents Derby County, Â£1,064,645, paid out more among the other League One clubs.
Town's total is higher than seven current Championship sides over the period, Blackburn, Blackpool, Luton, Millwall, Reading, Rotherham and Sunderland.
As well as new permanent and loan signings, the Â£849,657 includes the fees relating to new contracts over the course of the year for the likes of Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Cameron Humphreys, Elkan Baggott, Corrie Ndaba and skipper Sam Morsy, whose new terms we understand didnâ€™t extend the length of his existing deal. The full report can be found here.
The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I havenâ€™t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time itâ€™s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]