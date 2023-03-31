Wilson and Thomas on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 31st Mar 2023 20:08

Strikers Kevin Wilson and Natasha Thomas will be among the guests on Saturday's Lifeâ€™s a Pitch, host Mark Murphyâ€™s last show (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12-2pm)

Legend-in-residence Terry Butcher will also be in the studio as will Emma Beattie, daughter of Blues legend Kevin, a member of the Lifeâ€™s a Pitch team until his death in September 2018.

Tractor Boy and TWTDâ€™s Phil Ham will be at Pride Park ahead of the game against Derby County.

Wilson joined the Blues from the Rams in 1985 and scored 49 goals in 119 starts and four sub appearances.

The Northern Ireland international, who moved on to Chelsea in 1987, will also be at Pride Park where heâ€™ll be working in the hospitality lounges ahead of the game between two of his former clubs.

Earlier in the season, he was back at Portman Road as a pundit for the Buxton FA Cup tie and more recently attended the Hall of Fame Dinner.

Thomas, Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s all-time top scorer will be looking ahead to the Tractor Girlsâ€™ big game against Oxford United at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday.

Will Town beat the Rams? Will Sheffield Wednesday continue their shaky form at home to Lincoln City?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Markâ€™s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

Photos: TWTD/Ross Halls