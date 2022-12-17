Leigh Starts as Davis Misses Out at Derby
Saturday, 1st Apr 2023 14:09
Greg Leigh replaces Leif Davis at left-back in an otherwise unchanged Town side facing Derby County at Pride Park.
Davis is absence from the 18 having presumably picked up a knock during the Bluesâ€™ fortnight without a match.
Leigh makes only his third league start for Town having last been in the XI in League One for the 1-1 draw at Lincoln on January 2nd.
For Derby, former Blues striker David McGoldrick starts with Conor Hourihane among the substitutes.
Derby: Wildsmith, Forsyth, Cashin, Bird (c), Collins, McGoldrick, Mendez-Laing, Smith, Roberts, Rooney, Knight. Subs: McGee, Davies, White, Hourihane, Barkhuizen, Sibley, Dobbin.
Town:Â Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Leigh, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).
Photo: Pagepix
