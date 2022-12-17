Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Leigh Starts as Davis Misses Out at Derby
Saturday, 1st Apr 2023 14:09

Greg Leigh replaces Leif Davis at left-back in an otherwise unchanged Town side facing Derby County at Pride Park.

Davis is absence from the 18 having presumably picked up a knock during the Bluesâ€™ fortnight without a match.

Leigh makes only his third league start for Town having last been in the XI in League One for the 1-1 draw at Lincoln on January 2nd.

For Derby, former Blues striker David McGoldrick starts with Conor Hourihane among the substitutes.

Derby: Wildsmith, Forsyth, Cashin, Bird (c), Collins, McGoldrick, Mendez-Laing, Smith, Roberts, Rooney, Knight. Subs: McGee, Davies, White, Hourihane, Barkhuizen, Sibley, Dobbin.

Town:Â Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Leigh, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).


Photo: Pagepix



RegencyBlue added 14:14 - Apr 1
Big miss but Leigh not a bad replacement.
2

Help added 14:15 - Apr 1
We got goals, goals, Chaplin, broadhead and hirst, with them we'll finish first, we are unbeatable, always believing, we got goals goals.
0

muhrensleftfoot added 14:30 - Apr 1
Yes Leigh a decent replacement, but we'll miss Davis's assists
0

Len_Brennan added 14:33 - Apr 1
I would like Leigh to have gotten some minutes over the last few months, just to have him sharp for such a situation; but he is a fit lad, a good defender & offers a goal threat too, so he should be good to go.
I think Max Bird is a very decent player & will be strong in the middle for Derby today; the kind of profile of a player that we might be interested in if/when we go up perhaps.
0


