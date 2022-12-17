Derby County 0-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 1st Apr 2023 17:07 Town are only two points off the top of League One after defeating Derby County 2-0 at Pride Park, their seventh successive win and their eighth clean sheet in a row. Conor Chaplin gave the Blues the lead with his 20th of the season in the 17th minute and George Hirst smashed his third in three games to seal the victory 14 minutes from time. Greg Leigh replaced Leif Davis at left-back in an otherwise unchanged Town side, the summer signing from Leeds absent from the 18 having presumably picked up a knock during the Bluesâ€™ fortnight without a match. Leigh was making only his third league start for Town having last been in the XI in League One for the 1-1 draw at Lincoln on January 2nd. For Derby, former Blues striker David McGoldrick started with Conor Hourihane, who never made a first-team appearance during his year at Town just over a decade ago, among the substitutes. The first attack of the game led to the first yellow card, Rams defender Eiran Cashin handed a caution for a late tackle on Wes Burns just outside the box to the right, although the Blues still had the ball with George Hirst in the area and might well have worked an opening. Chaplin smashed the free-kick into the wall and Nathan Broadheadâ€™s follow-up also struck a defender before the home side eventually cleared their lines. Town continued to take the game to the Rams and on five Hirst shot over, then in the eighth minute Clarke screwed a cross behind having been cleverly played in by Chaplin. On 10, a move down the right, in which Chaplin had impressively turned his man, ended with Massimo Luongo scuffing wide from 25 yards. Derby were struggling to get out of their half with their fans starting to get on their playersâ€™ backs even with the game at such an early stage. In the 13th minute, Jake Rooney was lucky to get away with only a talking to having hauled down Broadhead early in a Blues attack with referee Anthony Backhouse having waved play on at the time. But the Rams started to come more into it and their supporters behind them, and in the 16th minute Town keeper Christian Walton was forced to punch Derby skipper Max Birdâ€™s looping corner from the right over from under his bar. And from the resultant Derby corner, the Blues went in front via a superb counter-attacking goal. Walton comfortably caught the ball and threw it out to Broadhead on the right. The Welshman played the ball across to his fellow Welsh international Wes Burns, who knocked down to Chaplin behind Korey Smith and the forward confidently beat home keeper Joe Wildsmith to take his total for the season to 20. Chaplin and his teammates gleefully celebrated the former Barnsley man becoming the first Town player to pass that milestone since Daryl Murphy in 2014/15 in front of the 3,100 Blues supporters in the corner by the goal. Town, who had thoroughly deserved the goal, maintained their dominance and werenâ€™t too far away from a second in the 22nd minute when Clarke unleashed a powerful strike from distance after a short corner on the left had been worked to him. Wildsmith saved but the ball looped out to Chaplin, who headed wide when he will feel he might have grabbed his 21st of the campaign. A minute later, former Blues striker McGoldrick got his name in the book for a frustrated challenge on Chaplin having been dispossessed moments earlier. The home fans, but notably not their players, claimed a penalty in the 26th minute when Clarke muscled Jason Knight off the ball in the box.

Town quickly broke and Broadhead took the ball across the Derby area from the left but without finding space to shoot. Burns then crossed from the right, Hirst knocked down and Luongo hit an effort which was bundled out for the first of three corners in quick succession on the left, Broadhead whipping them over in Davisâ€™s absence, Wildsmith eventually claiming the last of them. As the game reached the half hour, Walton comfortably saved James Collinsâ€™s header from a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cross from the right. The Rams subsequently enjoyed a long spell on the ball and in control in the Town half and eventually a Collins cross from the left was diverted into Waltonâ€™s hands by Cameron Burgess with the use of his thigh. Derby kept up the pressure on the Blues, skipper Bird shooting wide from distance in the 38th minute. Three minutes later, Clarke was booked for taking too much time over a throw, not the first time Town had been rather tardy at a restart since going in front. The Blues briefly got themselves back in the ascendency but in the final minute of the half, the home side might have levelled. Mendez-Laing sent over a deep cross from the right which McGoldrick met with his head at the far post but the former Irish international was only able to find the side-netting. In injury time, Leigh clipped over a cross from the left which Wildsmith, not for the first time, dealt with uncomfortably, but the ball just wouldnâ€™t fall for a Town player. That was the final action of a pulsating half in which the Blues been well on top and deserving their excellent counter-attacking goal. The Rams had come more into it in the final quarter-hour and might well have got back on terms via McGoldrick in the latter stages but Townâ€™s record period without conceding had stretched to 731 minutes. Four minutes after the restart Derby thought theyâ€™d got back on terms. Cashin flicked a header from a corner across goal and into the corner of the net. However, referee Backhouse disallowed it as McGoldrick looked to add an extra touch with his heel. Walton was booked for taking his time over a goal-kick in the 51st minute, then Knight was very lucky not to join him two minutes later for a blatant dive as Luke Woolfenden pulled out of a challenge just inside the Town half. The period had got off to a scruffy start but with the Blues not under the pressure they had been just before the break. Derby fouls continued to come with regularity, Haydon Roberts bringing down Burns on the right, then Collins catching Broadhead late on the other in front of the dugouts with the Irish international claiming his innocence, while the home crowd berated the referee for giving Town the free-kick, even though it looked thoroughly justified with the Welsh forward requiring treatment. On the hour, Smith was booked for hauling down Morsy as the Blues broke away with the half continuing in the stop-start manner in which it had started. Town looked to have had a very strong case for a penalty in the 63rd minute when Clarke played in Chaplin on the right of the box and the Bluesâ€™ top scorer looked to be tripped as he went past Craig Forsyth However, referee Backhouse gave a goal-kick, to the amazement and frustration of Chaplin. The Blues had regained their earlier control with the home fans again showing their frustration with their players, as well as with Town and the referee. On 65, Morsy played wide to Clarke on the right, the defender crossed, Hirst knocked back but Chaplinâ€™s sharp shot at goal was too close to Wildsmith. Derby made three changes in the 69th minute, Tom Barkhuizen replacing Rooney, who had suffered a knock, Lewis Dobbin coming on for Collins and Hourihane for Bird. Then with the game still held up, Town swapped Clarke and Broadhead, who was still feeling the knock from the Collins challenge, for Janoi Donacien and Marcus Harness. The Blues had been on top for much of the half with Derby not having threatened since the disallowed goal. And in the 76th minute, Town doubled their lead, again on the counter-attack. As the Blues broke, Morsy brilliantly found Burns bursting away down the right leaving Forsyth in his wake. The Welshman took the ball on into the area and hit a low shot which Wildsmith saved. However, Hirst seized on the loose ball, which had fallen behind him, and smashed a shot on the turn into the top corner of the net. It was on-loan Leicester man Hirstâ€™s fourth goal for Town and his third in the last three league games. Almost immediately Town swapped Hirst, who was warmly applauded off by the travelling support, for Freddie Ladapo, the Rams having switched Smith and Knight for Harvey White and Louie Sibley moments earlier. White quickly got his name in the book for a late challenge on Harness as Town moved the ball quickly between one another just inside the Derby half. With two scheduled minutes remaining, Dominic Ball took over from Luongo, again a key man in the centre of the midfield. The Bluesâ€™ second goal had all but knocked the stuffing out of the Rams, who continued to prod and probe but without too much conviction and Town saw out injury time with few concerns to claim their 10th win out of 19 matches at Pride Park, only three having ended in defeat. Town thoroughly deserved their seventh win on the bounce after perhaps their stiffest challenge from a physical perspective during that run. The Blues the initiative from early in the first half and grabbed the opening goal, then withstood the Derby pressure before the break before getting on top in a scrappier second period. The last time Town won seven in a row was at the end of 1988/89 and the start of 1989/90, while they most recently achieved such a run in a single season in the 1953/54 Third Division South title-winning season as part of a club record eight-game winning league streak. The Bluesâ€™ clean sheet record has now moved on to eight matches and Town havenâ€™t conceded for 776 minutes during which time they have scored 20 goals. In addition to the Bluesâ€™ victory, Sheffield Wednesday dropped more points having drawn 1-1 at home to Lincoln, the Owls have now taken only three from their last 15. However, with Plymouth not in league action this weekend as they face Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley tomorrow, Wednesday go top on goal difference from the Pilgrims with Town now two points behind the top two with a game in hand on the South Yorkshiremen. Fourth-placed Barnsley remain three points behind Town having beaten Morecambe 4-0 at Oakwell. Town are next in action at home to Wycombe Wanderers, who drew 2-2 at home to the MK Dons today, on Good Friday with the title and automatic promotion very much up for grabs and the Blues the team with momentum and in the clubâ€™s best form in years. Derby: Wildsmith, Forsyth, Cashin, Bird (c) (Hourihane 69), Collins (Dobbin 69), McGoldrick, Mendez-Laing, Smith (White 78), Roberts, Rooney (Barkhuizen 69), Knight (Sibley 78). Unused: McGee, Davies, White. Town:Â Walton, Clarke (Donacien 71), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Leigh, Chaplin, Broadhead (Harness 71), Hirst (Ladapo 79). Unused: Hladky, Ball, Edwards, Jackson. Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria). Att: 29,691.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Saxonblue74 added 17:09 - Apr 1

Simply awesome run of wins and clean sheets. Really do believe we can win this league now. Cream always comes to the top! Watch out Budgies, we're coming for you! 17

PortmanTerrorist added 17:10 - Apr 1

Dominated. What a time to hit form and Wednesday dropped points again. In OUR hands now

COYB 18

TractorRob added 17:10 - Apr 1

Brilliant result ..well done lads. What great form we are in. 15

boroughblue added 17:11 - Apr 1

*clears throat*



GET THE F*** IN THERE YOU SEXY MEN!!!



Yeah, well in boys, love it.



Itâ€™s in our hands nowâ€¦ 2

TimmyH added 17:11 - Apr 1

Fantastic!...glad my pre-games fears were not realised and Derby continue to slump. Good first 30 minutes and then rather scrappy but a deserved win overall! Chaplin still doing the business.



Only one winner today and that's us!...may the wins and clean sheets continue! Well done all 13

chopra777 added 17:11 - Apr 1

Super Super blues. It feels like the 80's again. Plus bird life gets stuffed again the owls and the canaries. Promotion push is on course. 5

joyousblue added 17:12 - Apr 1

Could all those doubters who started to question mckenna and he will be sacked , and those who said were not gonna make the playoffs bow your head in shame, those who kept the faith i salute you. cCOYB 5

oldelsworthyfan added 17:12 - Apr 1

What a difference the January signings have made!

Awesome. 16

cat added 17:13 - Apr 1

A truly awesome result, now we can believe! 12

Newtonboy74 added 17:15 - Apr 1

Absolute quality ðŸ‘Œ

Every single player gave 110 percent till the end.

Over to you blueboy, pick the bones out of that ?? 6

DaGremloid added 17:16 - Apr 1

Very professional win and an unbelievable run continues. This is a completely different team now to the one who were seemingly running through quicksand before and after Christmas. Much of the credit for this clearly has to be given to McKenna, not just for his management but also his recruitment in the transfer window. We seem to have become completely rock solid now whereas mid-season be were vulnerable, both on the pitch and mentally.



And almost as enjoyable is this no-goals-conceded run! I believe itâ€™s a club record now? I donâ€™t want it to end! I have to say though, I couldnâ€™t see anything wrong with Derbyâ€™s disallowed goal, but I think weâ€™re overdue a big decision going in our favour!



Great stuff, Town.

13

SuffPunch added 17:17 - Apr 1

Amazing team performance. No cliques, they are pulling together as a squad. You can feel how much they want this. 12

Newtonboy74 added 17:17 - Apr 1

Actually we won't hear from him today ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ 1

Help added 17:17 - Apr 1

Omg again another big win. Still more big games to come but let's all enjoy and look forward to Easter. Keep winning. Keep getting 3 points. That's all we can do. 4

martin587 added 17:19 - Apr 1

Itâ€™s in OUR hands now.We weâ€™re absolutely magnificent today.So much confidence now.Everybody played there part and for me Morsy was once again outstanding a real captain marvel.Support once again superb.WELL DONE LADS.Vert happy drive back to the CITY. 6

fifeblue added 17:19 - Apr 1

Keep going gentlemen. It is now in YOUR HANDS!



If Town beat Wycombe and Cheltenham then both Plymouth and SheffWed must win two games to prevent us being top! 6

therein61 added 17:21 - Apr 1

Well played you boys seeing out a difficult fixture for 3 valuable points, with Sheff Weds result it's in our hands for the top 2 credit to you all and the away support lets keep it going!! 6

chopra777 added 17:23 - Apr 1

At the start of the season what were the odds over a double over the rams. Keep on rocking with the clean sheets. 3

Bert added 17:24 - Apr 1

Nerves in shreds but worth every tingle. Best run in a season for half a century. This has to be our year if the footballing gods are looking on. 5

Marinersnose added 17:26 - Apr 1

An excellent win yet again and another clean sheet.I thought some of our football was sublime until we went one up, we then sat deeper and managed the game well. Terrific opening goal and decent finish from Hirst as well. Minor detail but we certainly didnâ€™t look as accomplished after the substitutions. KMK is installing real believe in his team. Derby were poor imo lacking ideas except Didsy who was clever at times but a frustrated player at times. Hopefully Davis will be back next week. Top two is in our hands and I firmly believe weâ€™re going up automatically. 3

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:29 - Apr 1

Fantastic. As we have been for all of the last 7 games. Our squad is championship standard and we are performing like one now. Great to see the Wendyâ€™s only draw v Lincoln. The key game will be v Barnsley but we are in such a good position now. 6

muhrensleftfoot added 17:29 - Apr 1

Magnificent away performance. The first 20 mins we were out of this world. Clearly couldnâ€™t keep that up all game, and Derby rearranged to make life more difficult. Every one of our players deserves great credit. Morsy and Luongo dominate midfield. Burns back to his best. Defence resolute. It says something that we didnâ€™t even miss Davis. Broadhead what a signing. McGoldrick their best player by far. Class act. 8

BurleysGloryDays added 17:29 - Apr 1

What international break?



COYB!! 3

Northstandveteran added 17:33 - Apr 1

A team with the ability to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in when it gets a bit spicy is one of McKenna's finest achievements.



I've gone from being concerned we'd slip out the playoffs after the Oxford game to feeling confident we will win automatic promotion.



Another fantastic result and performance.



Get in!



4

youngie7 added 17:34 - Apr 1

Superb performance and an 8th clean sheet, after drawing at Bristol Rovers, lots of fans doubted McKenna - not sure why as he is the present and the future - quality signings and hitting form at the business end of the season - Sheff Wed proving not that easy a league at all and all to play for - COYB - love you ! 3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments