McKenna: Davis a Doubt For Wycombe, Broadhead Suffers Ankle Knock

Saturday, 1st Apr 2023 18:08 Leif Davis missed today’s 2-0 victory at Derby County with a hamstring problem, while Nathan Broadhead suffered an ankle injury during the second half of the win at Pride Park, manager Kieran McKenna confirmed after the match. Davis dropping out and Greg Leigh coming into the team was Town’s one enforced change for their seventh successive win. “He picked up something early in the week and we thought he might make it back, but he wasn’t right,” McKenna said regarding Davis. “It was disappointing to lose him, but on the other hand I’d had the feeling that Greg really deserved to play. “We’ve been speaking to the players about it being a busy month. We’ve got eight games in April so we’ve going to need everybody, there’s going to be opportunities when you don’t expect it and the players have all done that. “Greg’s been right at the forefront of that in terms of the energy he’s been giving the group, the way he’s been training, the way he’s supported everyone but is still pushing Leif for a shirt as well. “I had every confidence in how he’d come into the team because we see how he and the other boys who haven’t been playing work every day, and I think it was in some ways a good way to start the month off in terms of showing not just the strength of the squad, but the spirit and the connectedness of the squad, that everyone in that dressing room is ready to come in and help the team whenever required.” Asked whether the former Leeds left-back will be OK for the Good Friday game at home to Wycombe, McKenna added: “I don’t know. Honestly I don’t know. We’ll have to see how he is in the early part of next week.” Broadhead was substituted in the second half a little while after a late challenge from Rams’ striker James Collins in front of the dugouts. “He’s rolled his ankle a little bit,” McKenna said. “He took a fair old kick on the sideline, got a bit of stick from the crowd for it, which I didn’t quite understand, but that is what it is. “He’s got a heavy knock on his ankle with a little bit of a twist, so we’ll have to see how he recovers.”

ImAbeliever added 18:13 - Apr 1

‘Connectedness’ another great word from our great manager. 0

Nomore4 added 18:17 - Apr 1

We have at least 2 players for each position of almost equal quality.

We can’t expect to go into May without injuries.

I’ve no problem with who replaces who.

Our squad is head and shoulders above everyone else’s.

Now is the time when all players throughout the squad is key.

Thus will be shown in coming weeks. 1

