Tractor Girls' Game Postponed

Sunday, 2nd Apr 2023 13:15

Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s big top-of-the-table clash against Oxford United at the AGL Arena this afternoon has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

Yesterdayâ€™s Isthmian League game between Felixstowe & Walton United and East Thurrock United was postponed after heavy overnight rain but it had been hoped todayâ€™s game would go ahead.

The pitch passed a preliminary inspection by a local official this morning but following a second inspection at midday, the match referee postponed the game at around one o'clock due to concerns over two small areas of the surface, one in each half.

The Tractor Girls were going into the match top of the table with Oxford second, two points behind with two games in hand.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.





Photo: Felixstowe & Walton United