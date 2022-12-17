Season Ticket Early Bird and Renewal Window Open

Monday, 3rd Apr 2023 11:07

The early bird and renewal window for 2023/24 season tickets are both now open.

The early bird window opened this morning, while those renewing have been able to do so since the end of last week.

The window, which runs until 5pm on Friday 14th April, provides fans with the chance to renew their seat or buy one for the first time.

Season tickets are available online or in Planet Blue, while supporters who are part of the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will see their seats renewed automatically.

Full details on Town’s season tickets for the campaign ahead can be found here, while CEO Mark Ashton spoke to TWTD about the pricing, which is up around six per cent, here.

The Blues currently have close to 18,000 season ticket holders but will hope to surpass that figure for the campaign ahead but with Ashton considering setting a 20,000 cap.





Photo: Matchday Images

SitfcB added 11:12 - Apr 3

Renewal window been open a week already. 0