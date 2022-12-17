Town Exercise One-Year Option On Donacien

Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 11:10 Town have exercised a one-year option in defender Janoi Donacien’s contract, tying the 29-year-old to the club until the summer of 2024. Donacien joined the Blues from Accrington for £750,000 in the summer of 2018 during Paul Hurst’s short-lived spell in charge. “I’m delighted to have it confirmed that I will extend my stay at the club for another year,” Donacien told the official website. “This is a great group to be a part of, so I’m excited to continue that next season. “For now, though, my full focus is on helping the team achieve what we want to achieve in the coming weeks.” St Lucia-born Donacien has made 104 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues without scoring. This season, Luton-raised Donacien has made 31 starts and six games from the bench.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 11:12 - Apr 4

Good news that 1

MickMillsTash added 11:18 - Apr 4

Correct decision

in contention for player of the year up until Clarkes arrival.

Solid and could be crucial on the run in 1

chorltonskylineblue added 11:21 - Apr 4

Keep the good news coming! Well done JD, rock of a player, no fuss, all application 1

HighgateBlue added 11:22 - Apr 4

With two very young talents on the books, it's great to retain his experience whatever division we're in. He also comes across as having his head screwed on and being a decent guy, so not a bad mentor for that young talent. Also if we get promoted and sell Davis or Clarke for £20m in January 2024, we'll need to ensure we're not caught short! 1

MaySixth added 11:23 - Apr 4

Fully deserved. 1

Bazza8564 added 11:25 - Apr 4

May no longer be first choice but hes an invaluable part of the squad, well done JD 2

itfchorry added 11:33 - Apr 4

Top Man and Player - Great news 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:34 - Apr 4

Odd that they have decided only to take up a one year option, rather than to give him a new longer term deal. 0

