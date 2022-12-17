Town Exercise One-Year Option On Donacien
Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 11:10
Town have exercised a one-year option in defender Janoi Donacien’s contract, tying the 29-year-old to the club until the summer of 2024.
Donacien joined the Blues from Accrington for £750,000 in the summer of 2018 during Paul Hurst’s short-lived spell in charge.
“I’m delighted to have it confirmed that I will extend my stay at the club for another year,” Donacien told the official website.
“This is a great group to be a part of, so I’m excited to continue that next season.
“For now, though, my full focus is on helping the team achieve what we want to achieve in the coming weeks.”
St Lucia-born Donacien has made 104 starts and 14 sub appearances for the Blues without scoring.
This season, Luton-raised Donacien has made 31 starts and six games from the bench.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Can Town Strike It Rich? by Pessimistic
The recent acquisition of two more strikers suggests that the club will not make the same mistake twice.
Viewpoint: Wycombe Wanderers - 17/12/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Another one of those games that demonstrates how much we need a 30-goal-a-season striker in January,
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]