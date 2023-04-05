McKenna and Walton Nominated For March Awards

Wednesday, 5th Apr 2023 06:00

Town boss Kieran McKenna and keeper Christian Walton have been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager and Player of the Month Awards for March.

The Blues won all four of their games during the month without conceding a goal. Overall, Town have been victorious in their last seven games, have kept clean sheets in eight and have now gone 776 minutes without shipping a goal.

McKenna is yet to win a Manager of the Month gong but was previously nominated in March, August and October last year.

The other nominees are Cheltenhamâ€™s Wade Elliott, Mark Jackson of the MK Dons and Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

Walton, who hasnâ€™t previously been nominated for the award won by Conor Chaplin in December, is up against Cheltenhamsâ€™s Alfie May, Jay Stansfield from Exeter and Peterboroughâ€™s Joe Ward.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sportsâ€™ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The winners will be announced on Friday.





Photos: Matchday Images