Town Handed 2,000 More Tickets For Barnsley Trip

Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 14:22

Town have been handed a further allocation of around 2,000 tickets for the rearranged visit to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Tuesday 25th April (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues have already sold their initial tranche of 3,100 tickets for the visit to South Yorkshire, which was originally set to be played at the end of March but was postponed due to international calls.

All of the seats are in the Barry Murphy North Stand and go on general sale from midday on Wednesday. No further tickets will be made available to Town.

Barnsley are fourth in the League One table, three points behind the Blues, who are third.

The clubâ€™s ticketing website can be found here, while coach travel is on sale here.





Photo: Action Images

Bluearmy_81 added 14:29 - Apr 4

12th man, our incredible support. COYB, we will do this 1