U19s Call-Ups For Tractor Girls Pair

Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 14:45

Tractor Girls pair Freya Godfrey and Megan Wearing will be in U19 international action this week.

Midfielder Godfrey, who joined the Blues on dual registration terms from Arsenal in September, has been named in the England U19s squad for their European Championships qualifiers in Switzerland this week.

The Young Lionesses take on Slovenia in their opening fixture on Wednesday, Belarus on Saturday and Spain on Tuesday.

Defender Wearing is with the Scotland U19s squad for their European Championships qualifiers in Albania.

The Scots youngsters face the hosts on Wednesday and Lichtenstein on Saturday.





Photos: Ross Halls