Brentford and West Brom Trials For Armin

Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 16:20 TWTD understands Blues youngster Albie Armin is joining Premier League Brentford on trial, having previously spent a similar spell with Championship West Bromwich Albion. Armin, 18, is out of contract at the end of the season and is among the young players set to be released by the Blues. The Colchester-born centre-half trained with the Baggiesâ€™ development squad last week and this week is spending time with the Beesâ€™ B team set-up. Brentford scrapped their academy in 2016 and now run a B team playing friendlies, while recruiting players who have been released by other clubsâ€™ academies. Armin made one senior start and two sub appearances for the Blues, all in the Papa Johns Trophy over the last two seasons, and also spent a short spell on loan at Braintree.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



cressi added 17:49 - Apr 4

Thought he looked, decent when I've seen him surprised he was not given another year, strange clubs higher up the pyramid are taking a look. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments