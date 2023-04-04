Home Sell-Out For Wycombe Visit
Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 17:27
Home tickets for Good Fridayâ€™s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road have sold out.
A crowd of more than 28,500 fans will see the third-placed Blues aiming to match a club record eighth league win on the bounce when they face the Chairboys, who are managed by former Town youngster Matt Bloomfield.
The Blues have won their last seven, equalling a run most recently achieved at the end of 1988/89 and start of 1989/90, while they havenâ€™t conceded for eight games and a total of 776 minutes of football.
The Buckinghamshire side sit eighth in League One having drawn 2-2 at home to the MK Dons at the weekend, their third game without a win following a 1-1 draw at Charlton and a 1-0 loss to Barnsley at Adams Park.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]