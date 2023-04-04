Home Sell-Out For Wycombe Visit

Tuesday, 4th Apr 2023 17:27 Home tickets for Good Fridayâ€™s game against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road have sold out. A crowd of more than 28,500 fans will see the third-placed Blues aiming to match a club record eighth league win on the bounce when they face the Chairboys, who are managed by former Town youngster Matt Bloomfield. The Blues have won their last seven, equalling a run most recently achieved at the end of 1988/89 and start of 1989/90, while they havenâ€™t conceded for eight games and a total of 776 minutes of football. The Buckinghamshire side sit eighth in League One having drawn 2-2 at home to the MK Dons at the weekend, their third game without a win following a 1-1 draw at Charlton and a 1-0 loss to Barnsley at Adams Park.

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 17:41 - Apr 4

Don't see any result other than an 8th straight win. Hopefully.the clean sheet run can continue too, that's the foundation of our current form as it was at the beginning of the season. 0

