McKenna, Ashton and O'Leary at Fans' Forum

Wednesday, 5th Apr 2023 13:18 Chairman Mike O'Leary, CEO Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna will be the panel for the second and final Fans' Forum of the campaign in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road this evening (6pm-7.30pm, doors open 5.30pm). More than 100 supporters, who were allocated their places having entered a ballot, will get the chance to ask questions regarding matters on and off the field, while Stephen Foster will be hosting. The event is being shown live on the club’s YouTube channel. ❓ Supporters who are not attending this evening's Fans' Forum can submit their questions to Kieran McKenna, Mark Ashton or Mike O'Leary by replying to this tweet. @StevenEagell | #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 5, 2023

Photo: Action Images



