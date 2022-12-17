Ashton: Season Tickets to Be Capped at 21,000 and We'll Hit That Mark Quickly

Wednesday, 5th Apr 2023 20:00 Town CEO Mark Ashton says the club will be capping season tickets at 21,000 and expects that number to sell out quickly. This season Town have just under 18,000 season ticket holders but tickets for next season are selling so quickly Ashton has raised his proposed cap from 20,000, as revealed in his recent interview with TWTD, to 21,000. “We will cap season tickets this season at 21,000 and my advice to those wanting to get season ticket holders and renew is to do it pretty quick,” Ashton said at tonight’s Fans’ Forum where he appeared alongside manager Kieran McKenna and chairman Mike O’Leary to answer questions from supporters. “Because a week on Friday the first window closes and you won’t then be able to purchase season tickets until the season has closed and we know what division we’re in. “They’ll be more expensive at that point if we are in the Championship, but I will cap it at 21,000, slightly more than we were going to cap it at and I believe we will hit 21,000 and I think we’re going to hit it pretty quick. “So my advice to you is if you want season tickets, get in quickly and don’t be disappointed. And I think that is incredible, by the way. “By the time you’ve added in away allocation it leaves [only a few thousand seats available for] matchday. “What I’m saying is if you want security of your season ticket, if you want security of your seat, which is what a lot of fans do, I believe that 21,000 number is going to be hit pretty damn quick. “I think it’s an unbelievable credit to this fanbase that a team that is currently sitting in League One can even be thinking that we’re going to hit that, but I’m fairly confident that we’re going to do that quickly, so I would reiterate, if you want season tickets, jump on it quickly. “It’s incredible, this fanbase just shocks me time and time again and I think we’ll get to 21,000 and I think that will be more season tickets than they’ve got down the road.” Regarding the club’s membership schemes, details of which haven’t been announced ahead of the new season, Ashton added: “All membership is currently being reviewed, no details yet, nothing has been set in stone. “I don’t see any major changes imminently but I think there will be some tweaks and turns with it. “In regards to historic transactions, they will look back, but they’re not going to look back for 100 years, there will be a cut-off point at some part of the review.” Ashton, McKenna and O’Leary answered questions for an hour and a half on a variety of on and off-field topics.

Photo: ITFC



Vancouver_Blue added 20:11 - Apr 5

How many season tickets do 'tb

hat lot down the road" have? 0

TimmyH added 20:27 - Apr 5

All depends if we're in the Championship or not...if we are those 21000 seats will be snapped up! 0

ArnieM added 20:54 - Apr 5

I can see a waiting list being drawn up and very few half ST sales at Christmas. All leads to the Cobbold Stand being re developed at some point . 0

