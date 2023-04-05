McKenna: We’re Really Looking Forward to the Final Eight Games

Wednesday, 5th Apr 2023 20:50 Boss Kieran McKenna says he’s really looking forward to the Blues’ final eight games of the season with his side currently on the cusp of breaking into the top two and to getting back to Portman Road for Good Friday's game against Wycombe Wanderers, a home sell-out. Town are two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday, who have played a game more than the Blues, and second-placed Plymouth going into the season’s final straight. Barnsley are fourth, three points behind Town. “We’re really looking forward to it,” McKenna said when asked his thoughts going into the run-in at tonight’s Fans’ Forum. “We’ve tried to keep the mantra all season of focusing on the next game, don’t look anything past that. “Of course, that’s not easy, everyone wants to think about the big picture and the end result and the league table and things like that, but we’re just trying to focus on the next game and not look past that. “We have Wycombe on Friday, I think it’s a sell-out already. The atmosphere here against Shrewsbury was fantastic, so ever since then we’ve been really looking forward to getting back to the home ground and we can’t wait for Friday and we’re not looking too much past that.” Reflecting on the last year at Portman Road, CEO Mark Ashton added: “It’s a blur. We’ve talked about it before, there are a lot of good things happening both on and off the pitch. “I think the club in general has got momentum, it’s on an upward trajectory, for sure. But we’re still at the beginning. I think we’ve still got lots and lots ahead of us and, for me, that’s probably the most exciting part of this journey, there’s so much more yet to achieve.” Chairman Mike O’Leary continued: “I’m a happy chappy. Steady, sustainable progress was what we were seeking to achieve at the beginning and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the two years, they’ve flown by and the more the merrier!”

