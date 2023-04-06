Walton Nominated For PFA Award

Thursday, 6th Apr 2023 12:39

Blues keeper Christian Walton is among the nominees for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for March.

Town won all four of their games during the month without Walton conceding a goal. Overall, Town have been victorious in their last seven games, Walton has kept a clean sheet in eight in a row and has now gone 776 minutes without letting in a goal.

The 27-year-old, who has also been nominated for the Sky Bet Player of the Month Award, saved a penalty at a vital moment in the 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

Also nominated are Devante Cole (Barnsley), Alfie May (Cheltenham Town), Sam Nombe (Exeter City), Nathanael Ogbeta (Peterborough United) and Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

Fans can vote for the Blues’ number one here.

Earlier this season, Conor Chaplin won the award in August and September.





