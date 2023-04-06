McKenna: Davis and Broadhead Back in Training

Thursday, 6th Apr 2023 14:23 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that both Leif Davis and Nathan Broadhead have returned to training following their knocks ahead of the Good Friday game against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road. Davis missed last week’s 2-0 win at Derby with a hamstring problem but was back on the Playford Road turf this morning. “He trained today, it was his first session with the full group,” McKenna said. “The only two outfielders we didn’t have training today were George [Edmundson] and Lee Evans, so that’s a good place to be. “Of course, we have to make decisions on Leif but also on every player, and certainly in Leif’s case because he’s missed quite a lot of training and Greg [Leigh] performed well last week, so we’ll have to make a decision on what’s going to be right for the game. We’ve got a big, healthy squad all competing to play against Wycombe.” Regarding Broadhead, who suffered a knock in the second half of Saturday’s game against the Rams, McKenna added: “He’s fine, he missed maybe a day at the start of the week, but he’s recovered fine, it was just some bruising around his ankle, so he’ll be fine.” McKenna says midfielder Evans is closing in on his return: “He’s been in and around training this week, he’s going to train again with a smaller group tomorrow and he should be in full training with the rest of the group, if everything goes well, next week.” The Blues boss confirmed that centre-half Edmundson has undergone an operation on his ankle. “George has had his surgery, all went well,” he said. “Of course, unfortunately that’s the end of the season for him, but he should be fit and well to start pre-season if the rehab goes well, so that will be his aim and his focus now.”

Photo: Matchday Images



