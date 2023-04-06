McKenna: Donacien Continues to Be Really Important

Thursday, 6th Apr 2023 15:26 Town boss Kieran McKenna says defender Janoi Donacien, who the club confirmed will be with the Blues next year earlier in the week when they exercised the one-year option in his contract, continues to be a really important member of his squad. Donacien joined the Blues from Accrington for £750,000 in the summer of 2018 during Paul Hurst’s short-lived spell in charge and initially had an up and down spell at Town, including stints on loan back with Stanley and Fleetwood, but has been a key man under McKenna, although latterly has played second fiddle to Harry Clarke in the right-sided defensive role. “He's been really important and continues to be so both on the pitch and the off the pitch,” the Blues boss said. “I've spoken before about what a good character he is, what an energiser he is around the training ground. And everyone can see the impact he's had for us on the pitch in the last 14 or 15 months in my time. “So it was always going to be the decision. To be honest, it was just a matter of time and he was always going to be somebody who was with us next year to continue the journey with us. As I said, he's a really important player for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



