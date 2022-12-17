McKenna: Hirst in Confident Form

Thursday, 6th Apr 2023 15:58 Blues boss Kieran McKenna is pleased striker George Hirst is in confident form having scored three goals in his last three games but says Freddie Ladapo has been training well and hitting the net regularly in training. Hirst, 24, joined Town on loan from Leicester in January and although it took a little while for the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster to get in the goals in League One, he has netted vital strikes in the previous three matches, 2-0 wins against Bolton, Shrewsbury and Derby. Overall, he has scored four times for Town, including one in the FA Cup replay at Burnley. “He's confident, there's no doubt about it,” McKenna said. “When a striker gets a run of goals they’re going to be confident. “We always want him to be confident in his all-round work as well. I thought he had some very good games early on here. “In the Burnley games, I thought he was very, very good and he can take confidence from those in terms of his all-round performance and his work off the ball and his contribution to the team. “But when you start to add goals as a striker, you get a good feeling, and the belief increases. “That's a good place for him to be and, to be fair, Freddie [Ladapo] has not had as many minutes of late but has been scoring when the chances come along. “He's a big goal threat in training, he's still training well, he's scoring in training and he's also ready to start, ready to come on and I feel like we've got two central strikers who are both in good form.”

Photo: Matchday Images



pennblue added 16:25 - Apr 6

Lets hope we go up and keep him. Looks like he is enjoying his football here and he knows he has great coaches here to support his development. 0

MickMillsTash added 17:20 - Apr 6

Sub Tomorrow

Plays at Cheltenham ? 0

